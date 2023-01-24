RE/MAX® Ranked on Entrepreneur's Prestigious 2023 Franchise 500® List

Honored for the 39th Straight Year, the Tradition of Excellence Carries On

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, continues to earn industry recognition as a top real estate franchisor. Honored for the 39th consecutive year, RE/MAX has been named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, which shines light on strong, influential franchisors across the U.S. and Canada.

"Ranking on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list underscores the unique competitive advantages enjoyed by RE/MAX affiliates all around the world," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President and CEO. "This recognition proves time and again the higher standard by which affiliated entrepreneurs and business owners operate."

Entrepreneur's editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The global real estate franchisor's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

