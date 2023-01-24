Nala Robotics, Ovention and Hatco Corporation to Introduce Robotic Pizza Solution

AI Robotic Chef Preps, Cooks and Stores Pizza for Pick-up and Delivery, Showcased at NAFEM 2023

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. and MILWAUKEE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nala Robotics, an AI technology company revolutionizing the culinary industry, Ovention, Inc., a high-speed oven manufacturer, and Hatco® Corporation, a leader in foodservice equipment, today announced the development of a compact, fully autonomous robotic pizza making system for convenience stores, quick service restaurants, ghost kitchens and other commercial settings.

On display at this year's NAFEM Show (Booth #1612) in Orlando, the joint solution combines Nala Robotics' cooking automation and design technology with Ovention's Shuttle® Oven and Hatco's Flav-R 2-Go® Pizza Locker System within a 10' x 10' footprint.

"We are thrilled to be working with Hatco Corporation, which has a long history of delivering exceptional quality products and innovative solutions to a diverse customer base," said Ajay Sunkara, CEO of Nala Robotics. "This compact solution allows operators to easily increase revenue 24 hours a day, seven days a week with minimal or no additional labor costs."

The all-in-one food service solution can be configured to include variations of dough, sauces and toppings. The AI-based robotic arm selects and presses the dough, adds the sauce, cheese and toppings, and cooks the pizza in an Ovention oven. The pizzas are then sliced, boxed and stored in Hatco's Pizza Locker System.

"Our collaboration with Nala Robotics provides a new cooking, storage and delivery solution to meet the changing needs of our customers and the marketplace," said Casey Reilley, director at Ovention, a subsidiary of Hatco Corporation. "Whether it's for a ghost kitchen, convenience store or gas station, consumers are given a greater amount of convenience and flexibility with their food options, while creating additional revenue for operators."

"Hatco has been providing innovative solutions to the foodservice operator since 1950. Our partnership with Nala Robotics and Ovention takes foodservice innovation to the next level," said Mark Pumphret, vice president for North American sales at Hatco Corporation. "Our collaborative efforts will continue the legacy of innovation and provide game changing solutions for our customers."

The locker systems, ideal for pick-ups, third-party delivery and to-go orders, have several custom features, including:

Built-in, countertop and floor mount models to fit commercial operations' setups and holding needs.

QR code readers and touchscreen controls that simplify orders from the point-of-sale for both operators and customers.

Each locker has a timer to hold pizzas for up to 45 minutes, with a preset temperature of 149°F (65°C) and a high temperature range up to 180°F (82°C). Heat can be adjusted for ambient food holding.

A variety of Hatco's Designer colors to match décor.

For sales information and field-testing programs, contact: Nala Robotics at info@nalarobotics.com; Ovention at 855.298.OVEN (connect@oventionovens.com); or Hatco at 414.671.6350 (support@hatcocorp.com).

About Nala Robotics

Nala Robotics is an AI technology company disrupting the culinary industry with the introduction of The Wingman™, Pizzaiola™ and Nala Chef™. Its fully automated, customizable robots use machine learning to cook infinite recipes replicated with exact precision anytime, anywhere. The company's autonomous robotic solutions are ideal for multiple cuisines including American, Chinese, Indian and Thai. Based in Arlington Heights, Ill., Nala Robotics has offices in California, India and Ukraine. For more information, visit https://nalarobotics.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @nalarobotics.

About Ovention, Inc.

Ovention is a company driven by award-winning innovation, integrity, and an intense desire to solve problems that others walk away from. That spirit of innovation has produced a series of ovens that meet the real-world needs of commercial operators. As a Hatco company Ovention has been driven by the same values over the last 12 years. To learn more about Ovention, visit the company website at https://www.oventionovens.com.

About Hatco Corporation

From the corporate offices in Milwaukee to the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Hatco Corporation is a proud employee-owned company whose brands include ADM, American Range, FWE and Ovention, Inc. Since 1950, Hatco has a history of excellence in the quality design, production, and servicing of warming, toasting, holding, cooking, sanitizing, and cooling equipment. To learn more about Hatco, visit the company website at https://www.hatcocorp.com.

