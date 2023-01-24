LINQTO EXPANDS SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Newly Appointed Executive to Guide Linqto's Marketing Success and Scaled User Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto, a leading global private markets investment platform, has appointed Elisa Zoli Lai as the brand's new Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Elisa brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in successfully building brands and growing user bases for over a decade in several prominent organizations. She has managed teams across luxury brands in Procter and Gamble Italy and oversaw the Music, Streaming, Media & Entertainment verticals at Facebook, known today as Meta, for markets across Italy and the US.

"Linqto is democratizing private market investing for the approximately 100 million qualified individual investors worldwide, says Leo LaForce, Chief Revenue Officer at Linqto. "For our business to continue its successful growth at a large global scale, we must reach a wide range of investor profiles and experience levels. Elisa brings the pedigree and proven ability to target, connect and communicate relevant brand value to diverse user bases at the highest levels. The Linqto team is fortunate to add Elisa's growth marketing expertise to our team."

Notably, Elisa led the brand management and marketing as well as traditional and digital media at Procter and Gamble for over seven years, heading global launches for numerous products under the luxury brands' portfolio and defining and executing go-to-market strategies. Additionally, for over four years, Elisa led initiatives and teams across various functions in product, marketing, measurement, partnerships, and creative to design digital marketing strategies at Facebook. These strategies led to exponential growth and business value creation for the entertainment advertisers she partnered with. Most recently, Elisa was the VP of Marketing at We Are Giant, a music community platform based in San Francisco, California.

"It is an exciting time to join Linqto as we further propel into the US private equity sector. Our offering delivers unique value to accredited investors by lowering the barrier of entry. Linqto is democratizing the highest returning asset available to accredited investors, and I couldn't be prouder to join such an innovative company." Elisa Zoli Lai states.

About Linqto

Linqto is a global leading financial technology investment platform allowing accredited investors to identify, evaluate, invest in, and make liquid investments in the world's leading unicorns and private companies. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $175 million of investment transactions in 45+ innovative mid-to-late stage private companies and a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, healthtech, sustainable materials, and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 55,000 users in 110 countries, Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments.

