Intermountain Name Change to Intermountain Health Official

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermountain Healthcare has now officially changed its name to Intermountain Health, reflecting an added emphasis on keeping people healthy, as well as continuing to provide world-class medical care at its hospitals and clinics.

Intermountain Health announced the name change intention in 2022 and that the name would be officially changed in 2023. The name change was based on feedback by consumers, patients, and employees, and their needs and expectations of a health system. Intermountain Health has also updated its logo to reflect the name change and its commitment to creating better experiences and being a partner in people's health.

Intermountain Health's mission of "helping people live the healthiest lives possible" remains the same, and the health system will continue to champion preventative care and wellness, addressing social determinants of health, and medical innovations.

The name change and updated logo are just a small part of an overall commitment to an increased emphasis on whole-health focused initiatives, and to be a partner in health, while staying true to Intermountain Health's rich foundation of providing extraordinary care for the communities it serves.

The name change is effective immediately, but the updated look will gradually be phased in over the next several years. Some of the more noticeable early changes will occur on Intermountain Health's websites and with digital tools available to patients and the community.

Additional details are available at http://intermountain.health.

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services.

