Corporate Insight Announces Annual Digital Member Experience Awards in Health Plans, Highlighting the Growth of Cost Estimator Tools

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the healthcare industry, today announced the release of its 2022 Monitor Awards in the health plan digital member experience. The annual awards program recognizes digital innovation and best practices, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in web and mobile member experience over the past year.

"In 2022, health insurers made significant investments in upgraded tools and resources to help members make more informed choices about their care," said Lauren Roncevic, research director at Corporate Insight. "By outfitting members with education resources and procedure or treatment price breakdowns within cost estimator tools, insurers are providing cost transparency and helping relieve member stress."

In the Cost Estimator Tools category, UnitedHealthcare wins a gold medal for its comprehensive treatment cost results, guided and predictive search process, and detailed cost estimates with educational information about the procedure. Members can toggle to view results in list or map views, and notably the insurer informs members whether the estimated out-of-pocket cost is above, at or below average procedure costs.

Cigna wins a gold medal in the Mobile ID Cards category for its plethora of plan details, support resources and viewing capabilities. The firm includes a helpful glossary of card abbreviations, quick access to customer service, and features the only mobile app printing capabilities seen in the coverage group. A share button lets iPhone users access AirDrop as well as print, copy and save features.

In the Message Centers category, Anthem BCBS earns a gold medal for its robust and easily accessible center, where members receive a range of filter options as well as the ability to star messages for filing in an Important folder. Notably, the firm stores all agent chat history in its Message Center and allows members to attach a host of file types in messages without imposing a character limit.

