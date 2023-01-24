CONOR BAGNELL NAMED PRESIDENT OF HEARST HEALTH'S MHK

NEW YORK and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst announced today that Conor Bagnell has been named president of its MHK business unit, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Steven R. Swartz, president and chief executive officer of Hearst; Gregory Dorn, MD, president of Hearst Health; and Charles Tuchinda, MD, executive vice president of Hearst Health.

The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey.

"Health plans have evolved to become increasingly connected with care delivery," said Dorn. "Conor has a unique background aligning health plans with healthcare providers to help deliver the right care for their members."

As MHK president, Bagnell will be responsible for all aspects of the organization and its operations. Bagnell succeeds Marc Ryan, who has served in a variety of leadership roles at MHK and has been appointed to the newly created position of executive advisor, providing industry insights and strategic input across the business.

"Conor made a tremendous impact at MCG, and we are thrilled for him to lead MHK. His proven leadership across strategy, product management and technology domains will be instrumental in guiding MHK's future," said Tuchinda, who will continue to serve as executive chairman of MHK. "Marc's ongoing advisement of the business will be an asset going forward."

Bagnell joined Hearst in May 2013 as the head of product management and strategy for MCG, also a Hearst Health company. In this role, he led the expansion of MCG's solution portfolio to address the needs of health plan and healthcare provider customers.

"Hearst has a great culture for prioritizing quality solutions that deliver value for customers, and I am excited to work with the team at MHK," said Bagnell. "MHK offers an essential platform for health plan organizations who are facing a dynamic market climate for managing the health and wellbeing of their members."

"MHK's solutions are differentiated in their ability to address the challenges of the health plan industry, and I am pleased to continue to shape its success," said Ryan.

Prior to Hearst, Bagnell held senior roles in information technology for 15 years, including both product management and engineering leadership at TriZetto, now part of Cognizant. Bagnell completed his executive MBA at Northeastern University and his bachelor's degree in electrical and electronic engineering at Cork Institute of Technology.

About MHK

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, is a medical house of knowledge where care and knowledge converge. MHK's mission is to serve as a trusted technology partner, empowering our clients to deliver optimal care across every member's health journey. MHK is committed to helping health plans, PBMs and provider organizations improve quality of care, enhance operational efficiency, maximize revenue and meet compliance demands. Four of the top five and seven of the top 10 health plans are served by MHK and 40% of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or Twitter @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About Hearst

Hearst is a leading global, diversified information, services and media company with operations in 40 countries. Its major interests include global financial services leader Fitch Group; Hearst Health, a group of medical information and services businesses; Hearst Transportation, which includes CAMP Systems International, a major provider of software-as-a-service solutions for managing maintenance of jets and helicopters; ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; 33 television stations; 24 daily and 52 weekly newspapers; digital services businesses; and nearly 260 magazines around the world. Follow us on Twitter @Hearst. To learn more about Hearst, visit hearst.com.

Contacts:

Paul Luthringer, Hearst, 212-649-2540, paul@hearst.com

Rochelle Cross, Hearst Health, 310-954-5675, rcross@hearst.com

