Boston's First Cannabis Delivery Warehouse, Zyp Run, Open for Online Orders

Four diverse social equity entrepreneurs raised $2.6 million in seed funding for launch

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zyp Run, formerly known as "Zip Run", is Boston's first cannabis delivery operator. They launched their cannabis delivery operations on January 20th, 2023. Zyp Run has created its own proprietary e-commerce platform that provides a seamless experience for consumers to order products directly from Zyp Run's website shop.zyprun.com for speedy cannabis delivery within the Greater Boston area. Zyp Run has raised to date $2.6 million for their seed round led by Satori Investment Partners and Mollitiam Capital.

Zyp Run Co-founders Gabe Vieira and Elis Omoroghomwan run a young, diverse team of entrepreneurs, developers, and business leaders who share a vision for bringing purpose to cannabis and giving back to the community. (PRNewswire)

"I'm proud to see this day come to fruition. Without the love and support of people from all walks of life across the city of Boston, none of this would have been possible," said Gabe Vieira, CEO and co-founder of Zyp Run.

"Boston has the opportunity to demonstrate what true social equity looks like. Inner city kids can succeed if given the chance and resources to do so," said Elis Omoroghomwan, CGO and co-founder of Zyp Run.

The four co-founders of Zyp Run are a young, diverse team of entrepreneurs, developers, and business leaders who share a vision for bringing purpose to cannabis and giving back to the community: Chief Growth Officer Elis Omoroghomwan; Chief Technology Officer Michael Gordon; Chief Operations Officer Christian Nicholson; and Vieira, who grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston and hold Zyp Run's social equity membership.

About Zyp Run

Zyp Run is the first social equity company to build a state-of-art, proprietary platform for cannabis delivery. Their technology provides a consumer-friendly experience for cannabis delivery in Greater Boston. To prevent the continuation of an inequitable status quo in the cannabis industry, Zyp Run employs and empowers individuals from communities that were negatively impacted by marijuana prohibition and enforcement. For more information, please visit https://www.zyprun.com/.

Zip Run logo (PRNewsfoto/Zip Run) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zyp Run