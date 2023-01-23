Trend Micro Prioritizes Community Service Through Volunteering Time and Teaching at Orlando Area Schools

Employees donate nearly 8,000 hours, $60,000 in supplies benefiting almost 2,500 students

ORLANDO, Fla. , Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated ( TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today marked its eighth annual "Building a Future" service project. The company is hosting a group of more than 2,000 employees from over 60 countries in Orlando for its yearly sales kickoff, where each year employees spend a portion of the event serving the community where it is held.

"Children are the next generation of leaders, creators, and innovators," said Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend Micro. "It is our responsibility to not only protect them from cyberthreats but foster healthy learning environments. Helping kids understand what is possible and inspiring them to pursue their dreams is a valuable experience that also fuels workplace joy and productivity."

The Orlando-area service project will take place at Palmetto Elementary, Shingle Creek Elementary, McCoy Elementary and the Orlando Gifted Academy. Trend employees, who affectionally identify as Trenders, will contribute their time, talents and resources to help students improve their educational and recreational opportunities. Trend Micro will provide support to the schools through:

Facilitating cultural sharing from across the world

Completing needed indoor and outdoor improvements

Donating books, pens, paper and other materials needed most

Participating in the GEMs (Girls Who are Educated and Motivated for Success) and SWAG (Showing the World All of Our Greatness) mentorship programs

Through previous Building a Future events, Trend Micro employees have volunteered more than 30,000 hours of service in building, painting, landscaping, mentoring and teaching, totaling over $2.3 million donated in time, project costs and other contributions.

This is just one of Trend Micro's charitable contributions around the world in its ongoing effort to be a responsible corporate citizen. The company's flagship social commitment program, Internet Safety for Kids and Families, shares volunteerism, funding, and expertise with schools and families worldwide to safeguard their online practices. Over two thirds of the company's employees support other ongoing philanthropic initiatives generating millions of dollars in charitable donations annually.

For more information on Trend Micro's commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen, visit: http://www.trendmicro.com/us/about-us/global-citizenship/index.html .

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

