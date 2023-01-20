Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update, fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results

Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, to provide a business update and discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.  The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.  A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)(PRNewswire)

About Royal Caribbean Group 
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.  Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of December 31, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-to-hold-conference-call-on-business-update-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301727198.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.