SONESTA EXPANDS SELECT-SERVICE SEGMENT FOOTPRINT WITH LAUNCH OF "SONESTA ESSENTIAL"

Newest Brand Redefines the Select-Service Segment by Providing a Streamlined Option for Franchisees

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced the debut of Sonesta Essential, a new Upper-Midscale Select-Service segment brand which is now available to franchise in the U.S.

Sonesta (PRNewswire)

Sonesta Essential offers franchisees easier new builds and conversions with modest brand standards, limited food and beverage requirements and simplified conversion processes.

"Sonesta Essential is a fresh, new brand carefully designed by Sonesta to deliver a core selection of services compared with other hospitality experiences," said Sonesta Chief Development Officer Brian Quinn. With tremendous demand in the select-service category, we are confident that Sonesta Essential will become a leading brand in an exciting, timely and relevant segment."

Sonesta Essential's brand pillars focus on offering guests a comfortable, clean place to stay, with a warm and friendly guest experience and foundational brand standards, including 24-hour reception, a fitness center, complimentary hot breakfast, a premium all-day coffee experience, high-speed complimentary Wi-Fi, and elevated bedding with a unique sleep program.

The first two Sonesta Essential hotels will be Sonesta Essential Vacaville, CA, a franchise, which is set to open in late spring 2023 and Sonesta Essential Chattanooga, TN, a managed property, which will be converted from Sonesta Select in the fall of 2023.

In September 2021, Sonesta Franchising debuted in the U.S. with a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations and franchise support. Sonesta Franchising now features 15 brands with a wide range of hotel service levels to meet travelers' needs. Sonesta Franchising provides franchisees with a range of options across the upper upscale, upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. Sonesta's continued growth, owner centric approach, market availability and executive accessibility make it a compelling choice for developers and owners.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential, Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knights Inn, Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit franchise.sonesta.com or email development@sonesta.com .

Media Contact:

Lorie Juliano Sonesta Head of Communications – Franchise & Development | ljuliano@sonesta.com

