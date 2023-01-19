Improving Announces Acquisition of Zigatta, Further Growing Presence in Key Mexico Markets

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving , a modern digital services company, has acquired Zigatta , a software development and consulting firm specializing in high end data, cloud, software engineering and architecture, headquartered in Frisco, Texas with additional offices in Guadalajara, Mexico. The transaction is expected to increase Improving's annualized revenue exceeding $275 million and will further its geographic reach throughout the US and Latin America.

Through Improving's innovative "Enterprise Strategy," which places a focus on merging technology service companies that share a commitment to building trust, delivering excellence, and cultivating culture, the Zigatta leadership team will remain intact and continue to operate and grow the business, while now having access to the full range of services provided by Improving's collective offerings.

"There is apparent alignment between our two companies," states Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "From the beginning, we have been impressed with the Zigatta team and their commitment to building strong relationships with customers as well as cultivating a strong company culture."

"This is a very exciting announcement," states Nahid Giga, CEO of Zigatta. "Improving shares our passion and commitment to company values, giving back to the community and delivering excellent technology solutions for our customers. Being part of Improving will provide us a collection of new capabilities and offerings to better serve our customers current and future needs. We could not be more thrilled to join their growth focused journey."

About Improving

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training organization, partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an international presence with 16 offices across the United States, Canada, and nearshore development offices in Mexico. To learn more about Improving, visit http://improving.com/

About Zigatta

Zigatta is an international technology solutions company with offices in the U.S., and Mexico, specializing in cloud, data, and marketing technology. Since their founding in 2015, Zigatta has rapidly grown their presence in Latin America with two acquisitions in the city of Guadalajara, Mexico. To learn more about Zigatta, visit https://zigatta.com/

