Bridgestone Partners with Lamborghini to Develop World-First Supercar Run-Flat All-Terrain Tire for the Huracán Sterrato

The new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tire is specifically designed to provide Huracán Sterrato drivers with maximum driving pleasure, versatility and adaptability for any conditions and surfaces, both on-road and off-road.

The custom-engineered Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is the world's first-ever supercar all-terrain tire featuring Run-Flat Technology to keep drivers going safely even after a puncture.

Following Bridgestone's collaboration with Lamborghini on the Huracán STO, EVO and Tecnica models, the company has been selected as the exclusive tire partner of the first Lamborghini Huracán all-terrain variant, the Sterrato.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced it has been chosen as the sole and exclusive tire partner for the new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, providing all-terrain and winter fitments for the world's first all-terrain, super sports car equipped with a V10 engine and all-wheel drive powertrain.

Specifically designed for the unique engineering requirements of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, the new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tire offers drivers maximum on-road and off-road performances. The tire's bespoke polymers, patterns and tire technologies have been developed to enhance the all-terrain capabilities of the Huracán Sterrato and maximize the thrill and fun of driving on and off the asphalt behind the wheel of this supercar.

The custom-developed Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tires are an exclusive fit for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, and just like the all-terrain supercar, Bridgestone's new HRD supercar all-terrain tire delivers several unique features. The Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is the world's first-ever supercar all-terrain tire to feature Run-Flat Technology (RFT), supporting drivers to continue driving safely even after a puncture – for up to 50 miles at 50 miles per hour with 0-bar pressure. This offers drivers unique peace of mind when out on roads of all types enjoying this all-terrain supercar.

The bespoke Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is designed to provide versatile top performances wherever the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato goes, irrespective of terrain. This way, the innovative tire delivers enjoyment through fun and easy driving in all conditions, matching the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato's DNA.

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 includes a new tire compound designed to optimize grip, with a specific shoulder integrated for additional grip in deep gravel and mud. Meanwhile, the tread pattern on the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 has also been optimized for the best possible handling and high-speed performance without compromise to off-road grip.

Steven De Bock, Vice President Consumer Replacement and OE at Bridgestone EMIA, commented: "With the Dueler All-Terrain AT002, Bridgestone has created a bespoke tire that perfectly complements the high-speed all-terrain concept of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. We've created a tire that is just as capable at high speeds on asphalt as it is when driving off-road, providing high-speed stability and off-road capability, rising to meet a completely different set of challenges on mud, gravel and demanding terrains."

These custom-designed Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tires are available in two dimensions: 235/40 ZR19 (96Y) XL RFT for the front wheels and 285/40 ZR19 (107Y) XL RFT for the rear. The Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 will also be available as an aftersales winter option for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, available in 235/40 R19 96Y XL and 285/40 R19 107Y XL sizes.

Bridgestone's partnership with Lamborghini is part of the company's vision to provide customer and social value as a sustainable solutions company. At the heart of this is the Bridgestone E8 Commitment – the broad, global corporate commitment that clearly defines the value the company is promising to deliver to society, customers, and future generations in eight focus areas.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

