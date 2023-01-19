Acoustic Appoints Mark Cattini CEO

SaaS industry veteran with over 20 years of CEO experience to lead next phase of innovation and growth

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoustic, a global marketing and customer experience provider for B2C brands, today announced that Mark Cattini has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mark has served on the company's Board of Directors since May 2022 and joins Acoustic as it evolves the marketing digital experience for its customers to meet the growing needs of today's businesses. Mark brings on board Adam Stewart as Chief Technology Officer and Jay Schaufeld as Chief People Officer, underscoring the company's continued investment in its technology and talent.

Acoustic helps customer-obsessed brands build closer customer connections with hyper-personalized, multichannel experiences. Mark's appointment, as well as Acoustic's recent investment from Francisco Partners, will accelerate the company's vision to provide powerful technology to meet the needs of B2C brands across retail, financial services, insurance, tech and telecom, travel and hospitality, and more.

"I am thrilled to be asked by the Board to lead Acoustic as CEO during an exciting time for the company and the marketing industry as a whole," said Mark Cattini, CEO of Acoustic. "Businesses today require easy-to-use solutions that can be quickly deployed to drive more value to their customers. Acoustic is uniquely positioned to help brands deliver personalized digital experiences and provides robust behavioral analytics to optimize customer journeys to increase loyalty and growth. I'm delighted to join Acoustic as it accelerates this platform vision on a global scale and look forward to working with our customers and partners to realize the next phase in our strategic growth."

Mark brings over two decades of experience as a successful CEO at enterprise software companies, including MapInfo, Autotask, and ClickSoftware.

"As businesses grapple with market uncertainty, new privacy regulations, and evolving consumer expectations, they require a technology partner that can support their needs today while future-proofing their business for the challenges of tomorrow," said Jared Hendricks, Senior Managing Director of Centerbridge Partners. "With Mark's appointment as CEO, Acoustic is better positioned than ever to support businesses across industries as they tackle these challenges head-on. Acoustic's combination of best-in-breed technology and proven SaaS leadership positions the company as a next-generation leader within this space. We're thrilled to have Mark join as CEO to further Acoustic's mission to bring hyper-personalized digital experiences to life."

Mark along with Adam Stewart and Jay Schaufeld start their roles immediately. Adam spent 17 years at Autotask/Datto in the role of SVP, Engineering while Jay brings over 25 years of experience as a human resources leader, including serving as Chief People Officer at ClickSoftware.

About Acoustic, L.P.

Acoustic, L.P. helps businesses close the digital experience gap by giving them a holistic view into the customer experience and enabling them to deliver personalized experiences based on consumer needs and preferences. The Acoustic portfolio of products helps businesses across industries to grow customer lifetime value with award-winning technology and unbeatable client success teams. Learn more about the Acoustic portfolio at www.acoustic.com.

