VNUE's LIVE STREAM PLATFORM STAGEIT EXPANDS ITS REACH IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET

PARTNERING WITH WOLF ENTERTAINMENT, HELLMUT WOLF JOINS STAGEIT AS DIRECTOR OF INTERNATIONAL ARTIST ACQUISITIONS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the longest-running and innovative livestream platforms, VNUE, Inc.'s StageIt (OTC: VNUE) is expanding its reach in the international market.

Director of Wolf Entertainment, Hellmut Wolf, joins forces with StageIt as Director of International Artist Acquisitions.

Over the twelve years since Wolf started his label, he has made thousands of contacts with artists all over the world. The partnership expands StageIt's coverage not only in Europe, but Africa and Australia as well.

"I'm excited to bring the StageIt platform to our own artists, as well as other artists working hard to make a living from their music," says Hellmut. "After Covid destroyed the live concert market, StageIt gives artists the opportunity to share their music and make some money. This partnership goes hand in hand with what we are doing at Wolf Entertainment. The community aspect of StageIt is what our label is built on."

"StageIt has achieved tremendous growth over the past year, and this partnership takes it to a new level." says StageIt CEO Lou Mann. "There are many bands around the world that need what StageIt provides. We look forward to connecting these amazing artists with their fans around the globe."

About StageIt

StageIt, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNUE, Inc, is oldest and most well-known online experience connecting artists and their fans. StageIt was acquired by VNUE on February 14, 2022. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader, StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans. To learn more visit StageIt.com

About VNUE, Inc

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt (www.stageit.com), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed live streaming platforms. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

