TradeStation® Releases Level 2 Market-Depth Services on API

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. (TradeStation), an award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures, is bringing Level 2 market-depth streaming data services to its WebAPI, available for Stocks, Options and Futures.

TradeStation Logo (PRNewswire)

TradeStation aims to deliver the ultimate trading experience, and TradeStation's API clients rely on it for access to real-time and historical market data, fast order-execution capabilities, and account and position information. The latest API release provides enhanced functionality with the ability for API users to build and access their own Level 2, TotalView, Market-Depth tools.

"Our retail and institutional clients know and trust the market data access available with TradeStation, and we are very pleased to bring even more market reach and flexibility with the release of Level 2 market-depth services to our WebAPI," said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation's parent company, TradeStation Group, Inc. "The continued momentum we're seeing with our API solutions is a testament to our commitment to providing self-directed traders, active investors and institutions with the tools they need to execute their trading strategies."

TradeStation's API technology allows brokerage customers to access TradeStation's order execution, data, and other brokerage services from third-party platforms. The new TradeStation API Level 2 Market-Depth Services are now available to all API-enabled clients.

To learn more, checkout the TradeStation API documentation here. To learn more about TradeStation Securities' advanced, multi-asset API capabilities, please email institutionalsales@tradestation.com.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order-placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journey to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders. In April 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull , an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TradeStation Securities, Inc.