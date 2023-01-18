The Company has been named a recipient of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, an honor based entirely on employee feedback as part of leading employer recognition program Top Workplaces

The award measures culture drivers including employee alignment with the company strategy, confidence in the company's trajectory, and opportunities for personal career growth and development

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) ("MoneyGram" or the "Company"), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, has been named a recipient of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award. This honor is based entirely on employee feedback as part of Top Workplaces, the leading employer recognition program in the United States, and it marks the second consecutive year that MoneyGram has received the award.

MoneyGram Recognized as Top Workplace in the USA for Second Consecutive Year (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to again receive the Top Workplaces USA award which stems directly from employee feedback. This recognition is especially meaningful as it signifies that – while MoneyGram has reinvented itself into a global digital fintech – our team remains focused, engaged and aligned to our corporate strategy and trajectory," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO.

Holmes continued: "In fact, I truly believe that our innovative culture has enhanced employee satisfaction and helped us continue to attract the best and brightest talent. Many of our new fintech offerings started as ideas from within the organization, illustrating that our team is energized and encouraged to bring forward solutions from any corner – and as a leader, that's incredibly motivating."

To determine the 2023 Top Workplaces USA winners, Energage, an employee engagement platform and technology company, administered anonymous third-party surveys to MoneyGram employees to measure various culture drivers that are critical to an organization's success. These included alignment with the company strategy, confidence in the company's trajectory, and opportunities for personal career growth and development.

"As we continue to traverse an evolving workplace landscape, we recognize that there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to employee needs and preferences, so we've strived to build a model that best supports everyone's unique circumstances," shared Robert Villaseñor, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer at MoneyGram. "These survey results are extremely encouraging, and we look forward to building on them, uncovering new ways to prioritize engagement and creating additional opportunities for employee communication and feedback."

In addition to receiving the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award last year, MoneyGram received awards in Work-Life Flexibility, Employee Well-Being, and Compensation & Benefits. The 2023 category awards will be awarded later this year. In November of 2022, MoneyGram was also recognized as one of the Top 100 Places to Work and Top 25 Places to Work out of large companies in Dallas by The Dallas Morning News.

"Last but certainly not least, thank you again to all of our incredible employees for taking the time to complete this survey and for everything you do to continue to make MoneyGram a great place to work," Holmes concluded.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company that enables consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its expansive set of fintech offerings, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers annually the ability to seamlessly send money home to family and friends, store money in mobile wallets, and buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies on its industry-leading app. The Company's innovative cross-border platform enables its customers to send funds directly into bank accounts and mobile wallets or cash-in and cash-out more than 135 currencies and numerous cryptocurrencies through one of the largest cash distribution networks in the world. Modern, mobile and API-driven, MoneyGram's white-labeled remittance service also provides some of the world's top brands and organizations the ability to disburse funds directly to their consumer clients. Based in Dallas and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years, an honor based entirely on employee feedback.

MoneyGram Media Contact

Sydney Schoolfield

media@moneygram.com

About Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces is a nationwide employer recognition program, powered by Energage, that seeks to identify and recognize organizations with a people-first culture. Top Workplaces are defined based on compensation, benefits, work-life balance, coaching, and prospects. With regional and national programs, as well as cultural excellence and industry awards, the Top Workplaces program honors organizations that ensure a workplace where employees can grow.

Top Workplaces Media Contact

Phoebe Finn

phoebe.finn@energage.com

MoneyGram Logo (PRNewsfoto/MoneyGram) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MoneyGram