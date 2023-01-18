Graduate School USA Names J.R. "Pepe" Carreras President

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate School USA (GSUSA) today announced the appointment of J.R. "Pepe" Carreras as President. A leader with 30 years of global customer success, marketing and branding expertise, and with 15 years of experience in education solutions, Mr. Carreras will report to APEI President and CEO Angela Selden.

J.R. Pepe Carreras has been named President of Graduate School USA. He is a leader with 30 years of global customer success, marketing and branding expertise. This includes 15 years of experience in education solutions. (PRNewswire)

"Pepe has led a distinguished career which is well-aligned with Graduate School USA's ambitions as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plan," said Ms. Selden. "His expertise in workforce development and student success will help GSUSA advance its mission to improve government performance by providing the skills, training and tools that public service employees seek to enhance their careers."

Mr. Carreras most recently was Vice President of Education Solutions at National Student Clearinghouse, where he oversaw several areas, including business development, service innovation networks, grants and program management, and product management. Prior to that, he was the College Board's Vice President and General Manager for Puerto Rico and Latin America, where he more than doubled the company's revenue and students served within the region. Carreras served in that capacity for nearly six years. He also served in global strategy roles at the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

Steve Somers, APEI's Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, has served as Acting President of GSUSA since its acquisition, positioning the company for future growth and success. Mr. Somers will resume his primary role, and will serve as Executive Advisor for GSUSA.

"I'm excited to lead Graduate School USA in its next chapter of excellence," said Mr. Carreras. "I look forward to working with our deep bench of subject matter experts to offer our customers the career learning and advancement opportunities needed to support their work on mission-critical challenges in today's digital world."

Mr. Carreras has a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, and a bachelor's degree from Boston College.

ABOUT GRADUATE SCHOOL USA (GSUSA)

Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal, state and local government workforce through customized contract training and open enrollment to government professionals. GSUSA, accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET), is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), which educates service-minded students by providing career-focused higher education and career learning.

