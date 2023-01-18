Former Product Executive from Divvy and Active Angel Investor, Tyler Hogge, Joins Pelion Venture Partners as a Venture Partner

Hogge led the product and risk organizations at Divvy as SVP of Product through its $2.5 billion acquisition by BILL. Prior to Divvy, Hogge led core product teams at Wealthfront, spent time at SaaStr and Andreessen Horowtiz, and led sales for Clearwater Analytics. Since the Divvy acquisition, he has personally invested in nearly 30 startups through his investment fund, Kindling Capital.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelion Venture Partners today announced that seasoned product executive and active angel investor, Tyler Hogge, has joined the venture capital firm as a Venture Partner, where he will invest in early-stage startups, support existing Pelion portfolio companies, and incubate new businesses alongside very early-stage founding teams.

During his career, Hogge led the product and risk organizations at Divvy as Sr. Vice President of Product through its acquisition by BILL for $2.5 billion in May 2021. Previously, Hogge spent three years with Wealthfront where he led core product teams. At Clearwater Analytics, he oversaw the inside sales and business development teams. Hogge also spent time at Andreessen Horowitz and at SaaStr, helping with VC due diligence and building the SaaStr training program called SaaStr Pro.

"We've learned a lot about Tyler during his time with Divvy, especially during the crazy crucible of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Blake Modersitzki, Managing Director of Pelion Venture Partners. "Not only was he rock-solid during that insane time, but as we have reviewed his decisions and progress during his career, we're 100% sure that he will be an absolute rockstar for our investors, our portfolio companies, and for Pelion itself. For these reasons, I'm happy to welcome him onboard as a Venture Partner."

Since the Divvy acquisition, Hogge formed Kindling Capital, an investment fund that has invested in 29 companies since its founding in 2021, including startups like Nursa, Neighbor, Seis, Flexport, Merge, and over 20 others. Hogge's investments have been made alongside such notable VC firms as a16z (Andreessen Horowitz), Accel, Insight, Pelion Venture Partners, and Y Combinator, to name a few.

"For over 20 years and across seven funds, Pelion has been a quiet monster that's produced exceptional returns by investing in some of the best companies in tech. From Riverbed Technologies many years ago to Cloudflare and Divvy more recently, Pelion has a track record few firms can match. In addition, the current portfolio has multiple behemoths in the making.

"Something special is happening in Utah and across all of tech. The excess has been wiped out, and now only the hardcore will thrive. I believe that venture capital will go back to its purest form, which looks much more like company-building instead of dart-throwing. That means more conviction, more urgency, and less sloppiness. This will prove to be one of the best times in history to both build and invest in tech, and I am excited to be doing that at Pelion."

About Pelion Venture Partners

Originally formed in 1986 as Utah Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners has raised over $1 billion across its family of funds. Focused primarily on early stage technology companies, some of Pelion's more notable exits include such firms as Cloudflare, Divvy, Integral Ad Science, Owlet, and Weave, among others. For more information about Pelion, please visit www.pelionvp.com.

