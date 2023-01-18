Recent " eDiscovery Innovation of the Year " winner clears rigorous StateRAMP standards.

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and compliance — today announced the company has achieved StateRAMP Authorization, becoming the first cloud-based Legal Hold and eDiscovery software company to meet the stringent cybersecurity standards for state and local government agencies.

Casepoint Becomes the First Cloud-based Legal Hold and eDiscovery Platform to Achieve StateRAMP Authorization

The announcement further solidifies Casepoint's industry-leading commitment to securing its clients' mission-critical data, adding to an already impressive list of security and compliance requirements. Last year, Casepoint became the first cloud-based Legal Hold and eDiscovery software company to achieve DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Casepoint is still the only such provider to hold the distinction. In 2020, the company also became the first cloud-based eDiscovery software company to achieve FedRAMP Moderate Authorization .

StateRAMP certification was the next natural step for Casepoint, given the emergence of the StateRAMP cybersecurity verification program, which provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies employed across state and local governments. Casepoint's strong security credentials, including its existing FedRAMP Authorization, fast-tracked the certification process.

"This announcement marks just the latest instance of Casepoint's commitment to achieving the highest possible cybersecurity posture for our government clients' data," said Sundhar Rajan, Casepoint's Chief Information Officer. "We take great pride in becoming the first company in our industry to achieve DoD IL5 ATO, FedRAMP, and StateRAMP Authorization."

StateRAMP Authorization further differentiates Casepoint from its competitors as the most trusted partner in government for eDiscovery, enforcement, FOIA/Public Record Requests, and congressional inquiries. Casepoint's current state and local government clients will continue to benefit from not only the best cybersecurity posture in the industry, but also the most advanced technologies on the market, including built-in AI and advanced analytics .

"Our StateRAMP Authorization helps streamline the security authorization process for state and local agencies and gives them another reason to trust Casepoint to process, store, and transmit their sensitive data," said Amy Hilbert, Executive Vice President of Government Solutions at Casepoint. "This is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the dedication of our government team to ensure that security informs everything we do."

As more government agencies look to migrate from on-premise eDiscovery solutions, Casepoint's configurable, cloud-based platform paired with its extensive experience working with government agencies , forms a reliable best-in-breed solution. The platform's role-based access, which supports single sign-on and multifactor authentication, enables secure cross-team collaboration. The platform also features built-in legal hold capabilities, customized workflows, and powerful AI to automate the analysis of large volumes of complex data for increased cost savings and efficiency, all while fulfilling the agency's critical need for data security.

About Casepoint

Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for corporations, government agencies, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud-based platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production.

