13 Accomplished Business and Philanthropic Leaders Selected for Prestigious 2023 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association recognizes esteemed individuals who have overcome significant adversities to achieve great personal and professional success

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced the 13 recipients of its 2023 Horatio Alger Award. Bestowed annually for the last 76 years upon exceptional corporate, civic and cultural trailblazers from across the country who have succeeded despite facing challenges, this award recognizes the new Members' commitment to education and their continued philanthropic efforts in their communities and beyond.

The Horatio Alger Association will honor the following individuals, all of whom embody its core values of perseverance, integrity and a commitment to excellence, with lifetime membership into the organization:

"Each year, it is our utmost honor to present outstanding leaders who have displayed extraordinary perseverance in overcoming challenges with the Horatio Alger Award," said James F. Dicke II, chairman, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "Each of these incredible leaders has also shared their success with others, giving generously to important causes and communities in need. The 2023 awardees exemplify the Association's mission and are proof that the American Dream is within reach for all who seek it."

Through its Members, Horatio Alger Association aims to teach young people about the endless opportunities available by the free-enterprise system through resolve and integrity. Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have overcome significant obstacles throughout their lives and showcase a commitment toward continuing their education. In 2021, the Association restructured its scholarship programs to award students one year earlier in support of early intervention. The scholarships are made possible thanks to the generosity of Association Members, who will have collectively provided more than $245 million to over 35,000 students by the 2023 Awards.

"This is our first class of new Members following the restructuring of our scholarship programs, and we are delighted to have such a strong group to represent the Association this year," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. "These 13 individuals will serve as a great source of inspiration to our Scholars as they make important decisions about their futures, both through their professional endeavors and their impact on their communities."

The 2023 Horatio Alger Award recipients will be formally inducted into the Association during the 76th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from March 30 through April 1, 2023. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have multiple opportunities to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2022, the Association awarded more than $16 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to over 1,600 students across the United States and Canada, and provided college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. By the 40th anniversary of the Association's scholarship program in 2024, more than $259 million will be awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

