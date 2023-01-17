It's good to belong: New research examines the influence of employee belonging on wellbeing, quiet quitting, and employee engagement

Findings reveal women are less comfortable talking about mental health in the workplace, while women of color are more likely to have considered quitting due to mental health and wellbeing needs

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX: LSPK) a leading global workplace wellbeing solution for employers and health plans, today released the findings of a new research study that examines the connection between employee belonging and wellbeing. In addition to uncovering a connection between high belonging scores and positive wellbeing outcomes, the study also indicates that disparities exist between men and women when it comes to workplace mental health.

"The hiring and retention trends of recent years have made it clear that individuals want more from their employers than just a paycheck. Employees are making job choices based on an alignment of values and cultural factors, such as diversity, inclusion, and support for wellbeing and a balanced life," said Michael Held, founder and CEO, LifeSpeak Inc. "Our latest research underscores these trends and suggests that by focusing on creating a healthy culture and supporting whole-person wellbeing, employers can create a sense of belonging that has a ripple effect of positive health and business outcomes."

The goals of this study were to measure how employees perceive their own physical and mental wellbeing in connection to the workplace benefits their employers offer; gauge employer vs. employee perceptions of cultural wellbeing support; and explore the connection between workplace wellbeing strategies and employer outcomes. Key findings revealed the following:

Employees with low belonging scores are 59% more likely to consider quitting their job due to mental health concerns.

61% of employees with low belonging scores said their employer "doesn't prioritize their wellbeing."

Employees felt less comfortable talking about their health and wellbeing needs at work in 2022 (52%) compared to 2021 (60%).

Women are 30% more likely than men to say their employer doesn't offer a culture of health and wellbeing.

Employees of color are 50% more likely to use employer-sponsored health and wellbeing resources on a monthly basis.

Working mothers are three times more likely to feel unsure of talking about mental health in the workplace.

Women of color are 22% more likely to have thought about quitting their jobs in the last 18 months due to health and wellbeing concerns.

Understanding how employees perceive the workplace culture and the disparities that can exist between demographic groups within an organization can allow human resources teams and business leaders – from the C-suite to front-line managers – to create an environment where all employees feel safe and supported.

"Quantifying the connection between employee belonging, workplace culture, and benefits is important not only for HR, but C-suite leaders should also take note," said Held. "Because when employers consistently and authentically commit to nurturing a culture that supports employees with relevant and accessible benefits, they can mitigate negative employment trends, while bolstering business performance."

For example, the study showed companies that follow workplace wellbeing best practices also report that employees are more productive (18%), prospective employees are easier to recruit (nearly 14%), and their workforce is more likely to be highly engaged (nearly 8% greater engagement).

"This intelligence adds to the growing base of knowledge about workplace health and wellbeing, and the crucial role that employers and business leaders at all levels of an organization play in creating a culture that allows employees – and businesses – to thrive," said Held.

Conducted by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the study consisted of surveys with 1,000 individual employees and 1,000 human resources professionals in the fall of 2022. To learn more about this research or to download the full report, visit: https://lifespeak.com/doc/lighthouse-report/.

