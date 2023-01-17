Independent Wealth Management Firm, Sentinel Trust Company, Announces the Promotion of Three New Managing Directors

James C. Reed, MBA, CFA®, Katherine M. Rose, MBA, CFA®, and David L. Zahn, CPA, CFP®

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office, today announced the promotions of James "Jimmy" C. Reed, MBA, CFA® to Director of Business Operations, Managing Director, Shareholder, Katherine M. Rose, MBA, CFA® to Managing Director, Shareholder and David L. Zahn, CPA, CFP® to Director of Corporate Relations, Senior Relationship Officer, Managing Director, Shareholder. "We are pleased to announce these well-deserved promotions of these three leaders of our firm," remarked Lissa S. Gangjee, President and CEO of Sentinel Trust. "Their individual and collective dedication to our clients is exceptional. We look forward to their continued success as they take on these new roles within the company."

Sentinel Trust serves a diverse group of affluent families, helping them enhance their legacies through their unique personal, business, and philanthropic goals. The company focuses on delivering personal attention to each family to meet their distinctive needs and complex challenges. To learn more about Sentinel Trust, please visit https://www.sentineltrust.com/.

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year-old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 30 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $5.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com.

