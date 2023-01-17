Reducing size-related returns supports Natura's core value of sustainability

AIRPORT CITY, Israel , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced that Spain-based Natura has fully implemented and gone live with the Naiz Fit sizing solution, a MySize product.

Iconic Eco-Brand Natura Goes Live with MySize’s Naiz Fit Sizing Solution for Better Apparel Fit & Better Environment (PRNewswire)

Customers shopping at Natura's online stores and as well as its 200 physical stores throughout Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Andorra may now use the Naiz Fit app to take their personal measurements and match their ideal fit with Natura's apparel collections.

Natura, which means "the set of elements and forces that make up the universe" in Spanish, is committed to living in harmony with nature and making the world a better place with its unique and environment-friendly products including a broad selection of apparel for women, men, and children. Through the Natura Award, the company has been creating a positive impact around the world by supporting more than 70 humanitarian aid and nature protection projects since 1994.

Chiara Castellano, Head of eCommerce for Natura commented, "Our stated goal since our company's founding has been finding a balance between profits and principles. We are happy to implement the Naiz Fit sizing solution as it powers Natura's core principle of environmental sustainability while also improving our business economics and profits—it really delivers the best of both worlds. Having recently integrated the Naiz Fit solution, we expect our customers to experience even better fit and comfort with clothing purchases at our online and physical stores, thereby significantly reducing returns and associated waste."

"Based on our experience with major leading brands, we know that retail customers who use our sizing solutions shop with confidence, increasing their purchases by nearly 40%, with returns reduced by approximately 50%. We are very pleased to partner with Natura to support their eco-driven mission," stated MySize CEO and Founder, Ronen Luzon.

"This latest customer implementation is a direct result of our acquisition of Naiz Fit in Q3 2022. Their technology and stellar management team have fortified MySize's foothold in the European apparel market," Luzon concluded.

Naiz Fit and MySize ID are a software-as-a-serve (SaaS) products offered to fashion brands and retailers worldwide.

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

