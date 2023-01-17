Edcetera and Mission Veterinary Partners (MVP) Announce "MVP Prep to Achieve" Program Designed to Help Vet School Students Successfully Transition into Veterinary Careers

Partnership Will Provide at Least 100 Students with Training and Employment Opportunities at MVP's Network of More than 300 Animal Hospitals, as Well as Tuition Reimbursement for Edcetera's VetPrep® Course

WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edcetera , the Eden Capital-backed provider of continuing education, exam prep and licensing programs and Mission Veterinary Partners (MVP) announced today a partnership between MVP and Edcetera's VetPrep and Vetcetera veterinary education brands, as well as the launch of a joint "MVP Prep to Achieve" program. MVP is a veterinarian-founded network of more than 300 animal hospitals, providing care for millions of pets across the country. VetPrep is the leading online study tool for veterinary students preparing for the North American Veterinary Licensing Exam (NAVLE). MVP Prep to Achieve will provide at least 100 qualifying students the chance to explore a variety of hands-on clinical experiences including break work and clinical year externships, full reimbursements for their VetPrep exam preparation subscriptions, as well as opportunities to explore full-time employment with MVP post-graduation. In addition, this partnership will provide all MVP veterinary professionals with ongoing access to Vetcetera, Edcetera's online continuing education and community resource for veterinary professionals.

"We are thrilled to partner with MVP to provide so many veterinary students with this opportunity to gain hands-on experience, career guidance and financial support–while also providing access to the very best continuing education for MVP's existing practitioners," said Edcetera CEO Nader Qaimari. "Veterinarians make such meaningful impacts on animals and the people who love them. This program fits perfectly with Edcetera's mission to "Help Others Help Others."

Through the MVP Prep to Achieve program, selected students will have opportunities for personalized career guidance with senior veterinary leaders of the MVP team. "Our partnership with Edcetera is consistent with MVP's mission of being the Employer of Choice in the area of mentorship for all new graduate veterinarians," said Dr. Dan Markwalder, Chief Veterinary Officer. "By leveraging our national network of hospitals, we can help many VetPrep students explore hands-on experiences in a clinical setting customized to their unique professional goals and interests. We believe this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission by providing customized mentorships for all new graduate veterinarians."

Candidates interested in pursuing these opportunities with MVP will opt-in to consideration just after enrolling in a new VetPrep subscription. The enrollment period will open in January of 2023 at vetprep.com and stay open as necessary until all 100 opportunities for career conversations and tuition reimbursement have been filled. The students selected for the MVP Prep to Achieve program will receive full tuition reimbursement for their VetPrep memberships. Click here for program terms and conditions.

About Edcetera: Edcetera is on a mission to help unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers by providing licensing, test preparation, continuing education, and more. Our significant regulatory experience, paired with our extensive breadth of subject matter expertise and agile delivery methods, allow us to adapt rapidly to new and evolving regulatory and professional requirements and trends. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital.

About MVP: MVP's mission is to be the employer of choice in veterinary medicine. Our mission is based on a simple principle: there are incredible people attracted to veterinary medicine. People that do everything in their power to place their clients and their patients above everything else. At MVP we believe that if we can put our people first through investment in their professional success, career advancement, wellness, and work-life integration then we can drive veterinary medicine forward by helping individuals have long lasting careers in veterinary medicine.

