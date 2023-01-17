Copper Fit Ice Wins Good Housekeeping's 2023 Fitness Award

Expert team names Copper Fit Ice compression knee sleeve as leading standout sportswear product

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, copper-infused activewear brand Copper Fit, has won the prestigious Good Housekeeping Fitness Award for its one of a kind product, Ice Compression Knee Sleeve. Copper Fit Ice infuses micro-encapsulated menthol into in the knee sleeve's compression fabric, which is then released by the wearer's movements. The strong circular-knit compression sleeve is designed to help temporarily relieve muscle and joint aches and pains. Dedicated to creating products that empower people to stay active, feel better, and enjoy life every day, Copper Fit boasts a full line of health, wellness, and fitness products that includes elbow and knee compression sleeves, compression gloves, compression socks, compression belts and many more key fitness products.

Copper Fit ICE Knee Sleeve (PRNewswire)

According to Good Housekeeping, a team of certified personal trainers, registered dietitians, mechanical engineers, and other product experts thoroughly reviewed submissions and experienced products firsthand, both in the testing labs, and in fitness classes. Each received in-depth reviews from hundreds of consumer testers to get real-world feedback to pinpoint the most impressive finds for the annual fitness awards.

The revolutionary Ice Compression Knee Sleeve received positive reviews after a testing period of over fifty-hours and ultimately pleased with its performance of the perfect amount of compression without slipping off or stretching out overtime. "It is a real honor to receive this award and be recognized by Good Housekeeping. We will continue creating innovative and technology driven products designed to help improve the daily lives of our customers," says Andy Khubani, CEO of Copper Fit.

The Ice Compression Knee Sleeve is Copper Fit's strongest compression sleeve. It boasts four-way stretch and flexibility, and the circular knit is seamless, so it's anti-chaffing. The sleeve is copper-infused to reduce odor, and breathable for all-day comfort. Designed to support muscles and joints, and help relieve aches and pains, this ICE compression sleeve guarantees strong support for your knees. It retails for $19.99 on www.copperfitusa.com, Amazon.com, and available to shop at Target, Walmart, Walgreens, Dicks Sporting Goods, and more.

About Copper Fit

Copper Fit is about seeking revolutionary, copper-infused technologies that support active, healthy lifestyles. The company mantra is to bring health and wellness to the forefront of your everyday through a wide range of products designed to provide peace, comfort, and performance at any age. Copper Fit's innovative technologies are meant to empower and enhance your body to a heightened wellbeing and provide purpose-driven products that work naturally with your body.

SOURCE Copper Fit