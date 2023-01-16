More than 800 Utah Charter School Students to Celebrate School Choice at Capitol Rally on January 23; Gov. Spencer Cox to Speak at Event

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 800 charter school students from across Utah are traveling to the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City to host a rally that will send an important message: that school choice is making a positive difference in their lives and is preparing them for bright futures.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

The event, which will feature remarks from Gov. Spencer Cox, will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Rotunda of the Utah Capitol (350 State Street in Salt Lake City).

Hosted by Utah Association of Public Charter Schools, the event will include remarks and musical and artistic performances by students attending public charter schools from across the state. The celebration is open to the press and the public.

Organizers hope that as a result of the event, additional parents from across the Beehive State will discover and explore the education options available for their children.

"Every single day, public charter schools in Utah provide students with new opportunities to learn, excel, and pursue their dreams," said Royce Van Tassell, executive director of Utah Association of Public Charter Schools. "At this rally, these successes will be on full display, so that everyone across our great state can learn more about the education our schools provide, and so that parents can explore the school choice options available for their children."

The Utah Association of Public Charter Schools is a 501c3 nonprofit organization focused on promoting excellence in public charter schools throughout the state through advocacy, training, and technical support.

The January 23 event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

In addition to this event, 202 public and private schools in Utah will host independent events and activities during NSCW. These schools enroll an estimated 97,965 students across all grade levels. To help raise awareness of the education options available for Utah families, Gov. Spencer Cox recently issued a ceremonial proclamation recognizing January 22-28, 2023, as "Utah School Choice Week."

For more information, visit utahcharters.org or schoolchoiceweek.com .

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

