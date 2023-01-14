STARS AND STRIKES FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER UPCOMING JOB FAIRS IN MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA

Company prepares for the opening of their 16th location



ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based Stars and Strikes is preparing to open their new family entertainment center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Stars and Strikes is hosting Job Fairs at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center (2101 N Oak Street) from 12pm-8pm on January 16th, 17th, 23rd and 24th.

The company is hiring a variety of positions, including: Servers, Bartenders, BOH and FOH Team Members, Bowling Counter Attendants, Arcade Attendants, Axe Throwing Attendants, Arcade Game Techs, Lane Techs and Birthday Party Hosts.

The 52,500 square foot entertainment facility located at 600 Coastal Grand Circle at Coastal Grand Mall will house 24 bowling lanes, 8 of which are VIP lanes inside of the upscale S&S Lounge. All 24 bowling lanes will feature SPARK™ Augmented Reality Bowling, an immersive, high-tech bowling experience that brings the lanes to life! The new Myrtle Beach location will offer fun for guests of all ages. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes will feature other attractions, including a 10,000 sq. foot arcade with over 100 arcade games and virtual reality, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, and a large full-service bar surrounded by big screen TVs for sports viewing.

Stars and Strikes' Myrtle Beach location will offer fresh, chef-crafted cuisine including a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, specialty pizzas and other house-made items. Stars and Strikes has made it a priority to offer food and beverage options that are healthy, delicious and a welcome enhancement to the entire entertainment experience.

"We are excited to open our doors in Myrtle Beach, and we are looking forward to hiring a fun Team!" said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes.

The new Myrtle Beach facility also includes an upscale corporate event space in the signature S&S Lounge that will seat over 100 guests with a full private bar. The S&S Lounge features VIP bowling lanes in an upscale setting that is ideal for corporate and group events of all sizes.

The new Stars and Strikes will offer affordable birthday party packages that are custom designed to accommodate budgets of any size. Stars and Strikes takes great pride in delivering a fantastically fun birthday party experience for kids of all ages that is easy and affordable for parents. Stars and Strikes' birthday parties are consistently voted the #1 Birthday Parties by multiple local news outlets.

With fifteen existing locations throughout Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, the Stars and Strikes location in Myrtle Beach will appeal to guests of all ages that are looking for a safe, clean, smoke-free entertainment center that is kid-friendly.

ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES

Locally owned and operated, Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling lanes, attractions include bumper cars, laser tag, axe throwing, arcade games and a bar and restaurant with healthy choices and classic American favorites. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 1500 people throughout the Southeast. There is something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707.

