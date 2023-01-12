Chuck Rice Public Relations begins third year; adds staff and expands services

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck Rice Public Relations (CRPR), a Johns Island, SC-based public affairs firm, kicked off its third year in business with a new staff member and new service offerings.

Effective today, Hannah Rice joins CRPR as a partner. An experienced corporate communicator with more than 10 years in the retail, natural gas and oil and beauty industries, Hannah provides expertise in communications strategies for environmental and social governance (ESG) initiatives, diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) policy and marketing operations plans.

"Hannah's extraordinarily strong track record of creating and implementing narrative-driven communication strategies for a variety of industries adds depth to CRPR, enabling the firm to expand the subject matter it addresses with new and existing clients," Rice said. "She is especially effective in the highly demanded ability to develop effective, creative content and collateral materials that advocate an organization's mission and values."

CRPR provides communications services for projects ranging from national and international media relations and crisis response to marketing, government affairs and labor relations. The firm currently counts national and global businesses in the natural gas and oil and the metals and mining industries as well as leading trade associations and non-profit corporations among its clients.

Chuck Rice's public relations career spans 30 years including more than 20 as the top public affairs officer at Marathon Petroleum Corporation and The United States Steel Corporation.

Chuck Rice Public Relations (CRPR) is based in Johns Island, South Carolina. With more than 40 years of experience, CRPR focuses on curating bespoke and holistic strategies to enhance its client's bottom line. CRPR's integrated approach boosts an organization's reputation and credibility while creating a culture for its teams to thrive. To learn more, visit chuckricepublicrelations.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn.

