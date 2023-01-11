Texthelp Added to the 2023 GSV 150

List recognizes the most transformational digital learning and workforce skills companies

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texthelp, a global leader in literacy and inclusive learning tools, today announced that it has been included in the GSV 150. Global Silicon Valley (GSV) 150 is a list of the world's most transformative private companies in education. Texthelp was chosen from over 4,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies who are all revolutionizing the world of education technology. GSV estimates that together these 150 companies reach roughly 3 billion people — almost half of the global population — and generate approximately $25 billion in revenue.

Texthelp Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to receive this recognition from GSV for our efforts in creating inclusive digital learning tools," said Martin McKay, Founder and CEO of Texthelp. "Our mission is to help people across the globe to understand and to be understood. Accessibility is at the heart of everything we do at Texthelp. Our tools are designed to be accessible for all different learning needs and preferences - which is why we have dedicated significant resources to ensure that all learners feel supported throughout every step in their journey. More equitable, inclusive access to education needs to be our shared goal. The right tools can help us get there, supporting successful learners now as well as the new generations to come."

Selection for the GSV 150 involved a rigorous assessment of over 4,000 venture capital- and private equity-backed companies that met the following criteria:

VC or PE-backed companies in digital learning and workforce skills, excluding public and nonprofit companies

Companies that have achieved meaningful scale, and primarily, but not exclusively, those that are post-Series A in their development

Companies experiencing solid, organic top-line growth

The final selection was determined by GSV's proprietary scoring system, which applied scores across several KPIs such as revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile.

"We are excited to release the annual GSV 150, a selection of the leading private companies in digital learning and workforce skilling," said Alexandra Argo, investor at GSV Ventures. "As we enter into what we call a 'Brave New World,' it is clear that you can't use an old map to navigate a new world. This impressive group of companies continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of learners and businesses at scale. After evaluating over 4,000 companies globally, we are proud to present the list of the 150 most impactful companies in digital learning that are leading the charge in providing ALL people equal access to the future."

The GSV 150 is distributed across Pre-K to Gray, covering early childhood, K-12, higher education, adult consumer learning, and workforce learning. Of these companies, 33% focus specifically on lifelong learning (which includes adult consumer learning and workforce learning), 32% focus on early childhood and K-12 education, and 5% focus solely on higher education. More and more companies are extending their reach across the lifetime learning cycle, with 30% of the 150 expanding across multiple categories from Pre-K to Gray.

North America — primarily the United States — accounts for 60% of the GSV 150. India has continued to see rapid growth, representing a significant contribution of 14% of the companies listed. Europe and Latin America account for 11% and 7% of the GSV 150, respectively. The remaining 8% of companies are dispersed throughout MENA, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

See the full GSV 150 list: www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150

About Texthelp

Founded in 1996, the Texthelp Group is a global technology company helping people all over the world to understand and to be understood. It has led the way in creating innovative technology for the education and workplace sectors for the last three decades.

Texthelp believes in a world where difference, disability or language are no longer barriers. It is focused on helping all people learn, understand, and communicate through the use of digital education and accessibility tools.

With over 50 million users worldwide, the Texthelp suite of products includes Read&Write, Equatio®, WriQ®, OrbitNote®, ReachDeck® and FluencyTutor® which work alongside existing platforms such as Microsoft Office and G-suite, enabling them to be integrated quickly into any classroom or workplace with ease.

In 2021, Texthelp acquired the Lingit Group, Wizkids and Don Johnston Inc. By combining capabilities and knowledge across the group, Texthelp can now provide a whole suite of literacy and numeracy support to a greater number of end-users across more geographies. To learn more about Texthelp, visit www.texthelp.com.

About ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event focused on technology innovation in education and skills. We believe that ALL people deserve equal access to the future. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to innovate the future of education for all. Hosted in San Diego, over 5,300 people attended in April 2022. Speakers from previous years include President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, John Legend, Common, Marian Wright Edelman, Bill Gates, Sandra Day O'Connor, Reed Hastings, President Vicente Fox, Malcolm Gladwell, Gloria Steinem, Tony Blair, and Howard Schultz.

Media Contact

Sydney Stressman

Zer0 to 5ive for Texthelp

609-238-6663

sstressman@0to5.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texthelp