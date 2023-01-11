Talent Group Announces Acquisition of Queen Consulting Group

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Group, a leading national IT staffing company, announced today the acquisition of Queen Consulting Group, a nationally recognized IT staffing and consulting company specializing in healthcare and pharma IT, Epic EMR implementations, financial services, and niche technical recruiting.

Queen Consulting Group was founded in 2015 by staffing industry veteran Carl Foster, who has more than 30 years of IT staffing and consulting experience. Foster joins Talent Group's senior leadership team, along with Queen Vice Presidents Jessica Doherty and Amy Migliore.

Matthew Ripaldi, Chief Executive Officer of Talent Group, stated, "Queen Consulting Group delivers IT subject matter expertise, business intelligence and healthcare consulting support across all EHR platforms, including Epic and other niche electronic systems, that allow health organizations to provide outstanding customer experiences. The addition of Queen Consulting to the Talent Group family presents a significant opportunity for us to expand our IT human capital services and solutions to a wider range of clients."

Foster, President of Queen Consulting Group, said, "Queen Consulting Group has a consistent track record of providing the right individuals to help leading healthcare providers navigate their complex technology challenges. Our team looks forward to joining the Talent Group family to support clients across all their systems and provide a much greater scope and scale of services."

Doherty, VP, Consulting & Staffing Services, added, "This move gives our talented employees more opportunities within a larger organization, while our clients will benefit from a single-source suite of service offerings." Migliore, who oversees all of Recruiting & Delivery for Queen, stated, "With the additional ability to tap into further delivery resources from Talent Group, our recruiters will have support in sourcing to be able to concentrate on building relationships with candidates and helping to find them the right jobs more quickly."

Michael Babb, Managing Partner of Osceola Capital, investors in Talent Group, said, "This follows the acquisition of EdgeLink last year and is the fourth acquisition since our initial investment in 2018. We continue to partner with, and are actively seeking, additional high-quality complementary firms to further expand our platform, while giving them the ability to scale rapidly and better support their client base."

About Queen Consulting Group



Over the last two decades, Queen Consulting Group has grown to become a leading technology staffing and recruiting partner widely recognized within healthcare IT for its leadership team, strong industry brand, high quality standards, and subject matter expertise. Based in Boston with additional offices in the Northeast, the firm employs more than 200 IT professionals; its vast network of industry expert consultants are currently placed in more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Among the numerous industry awards earned by Queen Consulting Group are Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest Growing U.S Staffing Firms; top 20 ranking in Black Book's 2023 and 2021 Epic Implementation Consultants survey reports; and 2021, 2022 and 2023 Best Employment Agencies in Boston by Expertise.com. For more information, visit www.queencg.com.

About Talent Group



Talent Group specializes in contract staffing as well as direct hire, executive search, and managed solutions. The company identifies ideal talent from its pool of millions of qualified candidates. Talent Group's onshore delivery teams, combined with their Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India, provide a robust and streamlined recruiting service model that swiftly identifies highly qualified IT, engineering, and life sciences professionals. The firm offers the geographic scale, industry expertise, and full-service client delivery model of a large staffing firm on a focused and personal basis to a broad range of clients, from middle market organizations to Fortune 500 firms. For more information, visit www.talentgroups.com.

Contacts:

For Talent Group

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

For Queen Consulting

Amy Carabase

Marketing Director

860-402-4482

View original content:

SOURCE Talent Group