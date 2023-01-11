Lean Solutions Group Welcomes Michael Foy as its New Vice President of Business Development

Expert Financial and Operations Executive Joins Lean Solutions Group

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, is pleased to announce that Michael Foy has joined as its vice president of business development. Foy brings more than 30 years of experience in the supply chain and transportation industries to his new role.

"I am eager to take on my new role with Lean Solutions Group," said Foy. "My robust experience and knowledge of the industry has provided me the necessary background to be successful in many areas critical to the success of Lean Solutions Group. The company is forward-thinking, has a fantastic retention rate, and is strongly focused on helping its clients achieve workforce optimization and overall business goals."

Prior to joining Lean Solutions Group, Foy served as executive vice president of Maersk, Green Mountain Technology, iDrive Logistics and Prime Systems. His responsibilities included stabilizing sales functions and freight operations, formulating training programs and developing sales teams, improving productivity and increasing profits. He held leadership roles at FedEx Services for more than 13 years as district sales manager and managing director, steering teams across the nation and revenue growth by over $1.5 billion in his tenure.

"Michael's experience in the supply chain and transportation industries make him an exceptional asset to Lean Solutions Group," said Robert Cadena, co-founder and CEO of Lean Solutions Group. "He has built an exceptional career supporting corporate financial models, operational sales efforts, and process improvement for several leading companies. Michael's skillset makes him the ideal addition to our team, and I'm pleased to welcome him to our organization."

Foy earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a master's degree in Organizational Management, both from the University of Phoenix.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of more than 9,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

