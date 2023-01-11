Genesys Sets the Pace for Industry Sustainability Initiatives with Latest ESG Recognition

Experience Orchestration leader doubles down on cloud strategy to accelerate business and sustainability impact, advances ratings from the authorities on sustainability practices

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys ®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been recognized by two leaders in sustainability ratings for its marked improvement in sustainable business practices. In the organizations' latest analysis, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) awarded Genesys a B grade, while EcoVadis awarded the company a gold medal rating. Commitment to embedding sustainability across the organization, partnered with the company's cloud strategy, were key drivers to the improved rankings.

The ratings by both the CDP and EcoVadis demonstrate the swift progress Genesys has made since officially establishing its sustainability program in 2020. Improving from a bronze rating in less than two years, the gold rating places Genesys in the top 5% of the more than 100,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis and in the top 1% of those in the software provider industry. Jumping two grade levels in its CDP rating in just one year, Genesys now ranks among the top in the customer experience (CX) industry. Uniquely positioned as a sustainability leader for the rapid pace it has established to drive more meaningful action and transparency, Genesys sets a new standard for sustainability practices in the industry.

Genesys is invested in contributing to a better future for the planet and its more than 7,000 customers and 6,000 employees around the world. With customers' use of its on-premises solutions representing the highest portion of its carbon footprint, the company's pivot to a cloud strategy plays a significant role in reaching its goal of carbon neutrality. Simultaneously, organizations that evolve from legacy solutions to the Genesys Cloud CX ™ platform can unlock the power of Experience Orchestration, while significantly reducing their related carbon emissions.

"We are in an exceptional position to have our cultural values, business strategy and product offering working in synergy for a more sustainable future," said Bridgette McAdoo, Global Sustainability Officer at Genesys. "With everyone in the organization rallying behind a common goal, great things can be achieved. Making this significant of a jump in both our CDP and EcoVadis ratings in such a short time is a testament to our dedication to sustainability across the entire organization — and we're just getting started."

Still early in its sustainability journey, Genesys announced its ESG goals in Q1 2021 and has already made significant momentum toward those goals. Most recently, the Genesys 2021 Sustainability report representing Feb 1, 2021–Jan 31, 2022, highlighted progress the company had made in just one year, including:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 22% year-over-year. This includes a 15% reduction in emissions created by customers use of its on-premises solutions.

Increasing the number of women in leadership roles by 12% year-over-year across the Genesys global workforce

Positively impacting more than 244,000 lives during the year through Genesys products, partnerships, philanthropy and more

To learn more about Genesys sustainability initiatives and progress, visit: https://www.genesys.com/company/sustainability

