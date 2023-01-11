Esaote North America, Inc. announces the next generation in veterinary MRI with the Magnifico™ Vet open MRI system

Fishers, Ind., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid increase in pet adoptions across the US has created an unprecedented surge for veterinary imaging services. To keep pace with new demands, Esaote North America, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of the Magnifico™ Vet MRI system, a new imaging solution uniquely suited to provide diagnostic efficacy in a variety of veterinary hospitals.

Inspired by veterinarians and designed for multiple users, the Magnifico™ Vet is an efficient vet-centric scanning innovation built for imaging animals of various sizes quickly and easily. From the ergonomic interface, and easy patient positioning, to streamlined data input and patient retrieval, veterinary MRI scanning has never been easier.

Imaging protocols designed for vets

The environmentally friendly Magnifico™ Vet is made with sustainable green permanent-magnet technology, is cryogen-free, and uses significantly less power than superconducting systems – a marvel of functional design primed to deliver excellent diagnostic images.

For simplified workflow, a comprehensive library of vet-centered protocols and iconography have been engineered together with vet luminaries to enhance scanning efficiency and fast-track exams, accommodating a variety of animals without compromising diagnostic quality.

The Magnifico™ Vet comes equipped with advanced technologies that offer imaging versatility across a broad spectrum of clinical applications, including Speed Up and TR Reduction, advanced data acquisition algorithms that reduce exam times, and Metal Artifact Reduction (MAR), which allows visualization for post-surgical imaging, especially when microchips are present.

"The Magnifico™ Vet is an affordable MRI solution that accommodates a wide range of animal patients with a smaller footprint that fits into most veterinary clinics and hospitals, making MRI imaging more convenient and accessible than ever," says Benjamin Arnold, DVM, National Sales Manager, Veterinary Ultrasound & MRI for Esaote North America, Inc.

"This is a great solution that removes the referral process for vets and offers pet owners the convenience of staying in-clinic for scanning," says Robert Lewis, President and General Manager of Esaote North America, Inc.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Esaote continues to lead by example, delivering cost-effective and compassionate diagnostic imaging solutions that support veterinary clinicians through every stage of the care pathway.

About Esaote

Esaote North America, Inc., as part of the international Esaote Group, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical systems with the support of one of the world's leading medical imaging companies. Esaote S.p.A. is a leader in medical device manufacturing in the areas of Ultrasound, Dedicated MRI, and Healthcare IT. Esaote's headquarters are in Genoa, Italy, with an international presence in 100 countries.

