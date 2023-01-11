EL CAR WASH OPENS ITS TWENTY-FOURTH AND TWENTY-FIFTH LOCATIONS

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash ("El"), the largest and fastest growing express car wash operator in Florida, continues its expansion with the opening of its twenty fourth and twenty fifth locations in South Florida. These new stores are located in Miramar and Palm Beach Gardens and represent the first express car wash locations to be built in these cities in over 10 years.

El Car Wash Northlake Location (PRNewswire)

The company currently operates 25 car wash locations with over 25 additional sites in development across Florida and plans to significantly expand its footprint through greenfield openings and future acquisitions. Today, El is a widely recognized brand known for its prime locations, great customer service, high quality operations, distinctive aesthetics and industry leading membership program, all of which is highlighted by its 125,000 plus members who can wash their cars for less than a $1 per day at all of its 25 locations. It is also the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT and a partner of Baptist Health.

"We spent multiple years searching for the right locations in these two cities and finally found them in 2020. Given our desire to create the right aesthetic for each site we worked closely with the thoughtful teams and officials from the City of Miramar and the City of Palm Beach Gardens and local HOA's to create a look and feel that tied in with the collective vision for these well-recognized locations. We expect to serve these communities for years to come and for these locations to be an example of how El Car Wash will become synonymous with car washing in Florida and beyond," said Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, Co-CEO's of El Car Wash.

El facilities have an environmentally friendly water reclamation system that recycles 80% of water to minimize impact on the local environment. Equally as important is the signature El Car Wash experience. Customers remain inside their cars through the wash tunnel as they enjoy an entertaining and colorful LED light show and are encouraged to take advantage of additional complimentary services, including high-powered vacuums to clean the interior of their vehicles, compressed air, micro-fiber towels, mat cleaners and glass cleaner.

"Our customer satisfaction is a clear reflection of delivering desired results. That only happens by focusing on the details every day and holding ourselves to the highest standards," added Ronnie Bertka, Vice President, Palm Beach.

As a grand opening promotion, El Car Wash is offering a free Graphene X Car Wash, of $30 value, and $1 first month membership, exclusively at the Miramar and Palm Beach Gardens locations during opening week. The company will also make a donation to a local charity partner and host special events throughout the year.

About El Car Wash

El Car Wash, founded in 2011 and based in Miami is the premier express car wash operator in Florida with over 25 operating sites and a development pipeline of 25 opened stores. The company is the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT, a partner of Baptist Health and a partner of the Miami Zoo. ECW's unlimited wash program, high-quality products, leading customer service and environmentally friendly focus have established the company as the number 1 car wash company in Florida. For more information on locations, hours and partnerships, please visit www.elcarwash.com or follow us on Instagram @elcarwash.

Contact:

Carly Klein

Director of Marketing

carly@elcarwash.com | (305) 613 9114

