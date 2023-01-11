Calcium + Company Launches With New Public Relations Division--PRotein

New structure strengthens offerings and drives the addition of diversified marketing services

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium, a leading mid-sized healthcare marketing agency, is excited to announce the launch of Calcium + Company, a new overarching structure that will drive the addition of diversified divisions that synergize with the current core agency services. According to Group President Greg Lewis, "Calcium + Company will serve as an anchor brand—expanding our model of delivering powerful, diverse, and integrated solutions that reflect the complex and rapidly evolving marketing needs of today's—and tomorrow's—clients."

The launch of the PRotein public relations division, headed by industry veteran and Managing Director, Stacey Gandler, follows the launch of the Vitamin MD medical communications division in 2021. With more than two decades of experience, Stacey has guided her clients and teams through a broad range of opportunities and challenges, leading integrated programs across pharma and biotech, life sciences, medical technology, and wellness.

PRotein is a full-service health and wellness PR division offering strategic consultative services, integrated storytelling, and audience engagements to nourish business-defining moments across molecules, brands, and companies. From developing sharable, smart content and supporting brand launches to creating high-science data discussions and building connections within communities, PRotein brings its diverse experience to every client with thoughtful strategies, innovative ideas, and fresh perspectives.

According to Ms. Gandler, "Never before has communications played such a vital role in how people connect and engage with their health, as well as the communities, providers, and systems that support them. PRotein adds public relations as a powerful new capability to our current agency and medical communications solutions."

About Calcium + Company

With its foundation in Calcium, an award-winning, healthcare marketing agency dedicated to brand nourishment, Calcium + Company extends the agency's core expertise to other important marketing disciplines. It is led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

Calcium has more than 140 employees and offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Miami. It offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to nourish brands and drive business success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium was recently ranked one of MM+M's 2022 Best Places to Work.

Please visit us at www.calciumusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

