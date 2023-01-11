5WPR Elevates Five Key Executives to Managing Partner Roles; Also Announces Multiple C-Suite and Executive Hires

Capping 20 years of continual growth, with $70 MM projected revenue in 2022, 5W expands leadership team to support next decade of success and evolution in changing communications environment

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), an award-winning and top 10 independently-owned US agency today announced that it has significantly expanded its leadership and executive teams. The move both recognizes the contributions of key leaders and positions the firm to bring more resources to existing and potential clients.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

As part of this evolution, 5W has created the new role of Managing Partner, and has elevated five Executive Vice Presidents to this position, where they will oversee the agency's core business units, as well as play a key leadership role in the firm's overall operations.

Those promoted include: Leslie Bishop, EVP, Global Strategy; Rob Ford, EVP, Corporate Communications; Ilisa Wirgin, EVP, Beauty; Annette Banca, EVP, Health and Wellness; and Lori Ruggiero, EVP, Corporate and Technology. They will add Managing Partner to their EVP roles, effective immediately.

In addition, 5W has made a number of key hires, representing an exceptional level of talent which reflects the company's commitment to providing best-in-class services for its diverse roster of clients and its people. Those include Fred Schuster, Chief Operating Officer; Erica Kirwin, Chief People Officer; Paul Miser, Executive Vice President, Digital; and Elizabeth Minton who returns to the agency as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications.

This high-powered, world-class team of talent – working together with the newly promoted leadership team - puts 5W in an unparalleled position to generate client success in a rapidly-evolving communications and branding landscape, where digital platforms are at the center of integrated planning and execution.

Schuster, who will oversee the agency's operations, joins 5W with both large agency and entrepreneurial experience. He has nearly three decades of experience in operational and executive leadership roles at global media and digital agencies including Ogilvy/WPP and IPG. In addition, he drove the success of several digital and performance marketing agencies.

Kirwin most recently served as Head of People at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, a division of Publicis Groupe, and brings over 15 years of HR and people operations to her role at 5W. She will oversee 5W's people, culture, talent, and human resources operations as the agency continues to scale its headcount and geographical footprint.

Miser joins 5W from Icreon and is a 20+ year digital pioneer whose work has been recognized by Cannes Lions, the Clios, the Webby's, the One Club and the Effie Awards. Miser will lead and grow 5W's digital marketing division and team.

Minton, who was with the firm from 2013-2018 and led its new business and marketing during its growth from a $16mm agency to a $35mm agency, returns in the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications. Most recently, she oversaw global communications and content for Clarity. Minton brings 15+ years of experience in marketing, overseeing brand strategies and campaigns that cross traditional and digital channels.

In a joint statement, CEOs Dara Busch and Matt Caiola said "To close our second decade in business with $70mm in revenue and being named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work is an incredible testament to our past success and the caliber of our team.

To enter our third decade with such a significant expansion of our leadership team, across client, operational, culture and marketing divisions, is a sign of our commitment to, and investment in, building on our successes.

We are so excited for the future of 5W and the next era of the agency and are confident that with these appointments we have the best talent in the industry-leading each key area of focus for our business. 5WPR will continue to do great work and succeed."

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency headquartered in NYC with offices in Miami, known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With close to 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

