Tend Appoints Cynthia Hiskes as Chief People Officer

Seasoned human resources executive joins the tech-driven dental company to evolve its People function and support quickly growing teams

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, announced today the appointment of its first Chief People Officer, Cynthia Hiskes, to support its continued growth across the US.

As the new CPO of the tech-driven dental services provider, Hiskes will steward Tend's People and Talent functions, overseeing all aspects of human resources, including talent recruitment, experience, retention, engagement and inclusion. Hiskes will play a pivotal role in evolving the People function as the company, which currently operates 23 dental studios across 5 major metro markets, continues its nationwide expansion and grows its workforce of over 650 employees.

"Tend has always been a people-first organization. We searched long and hard for a leader like Cynthia, who not only has best-in-class credentials across a wide range of global companies, but has a track record of scaling a leading tech-enabled multi-site healthcare organization," said Doug Hudson, co-founder and CEO of Tend.

"As we continue to grow the size and complexity of Tend's team, we're thrilled to add Cynthia to our executive team to lead programs where we attract, retain and develop the best talent in the industry, in addition to developing a world-class culture and employee experience. At Tend, we are member-obsessed, which starts with being employee-obsessed."

Hiskes was most recently the Chief Human Resources Officer at Oak Street Health, a leading primary healthcare provider that operates more than 160 locations across 21 states with the support of thousands of employees. She has also led People teams at globally recognized companies like Cars.com, Ferrara Candy Company and Rexam throughout her illustrious career.

"Throughout my career, I've always been captivated by opportunities to build transformative human resources functions that accelerate a company's trajectory to fulfill their business potential. Tend's team members are the reason behind the company's exponential growth thus far, and why tens of thousands of people across multiple markets have become loyal patients. I'm thrilled to be working with a world class team to continue building a disruptive and member-obsessed dental experience," said Hiskes.

Hiskes will be based out of Tend's Nashville hub, with frequent visits to additional markets as the company enters additional cities nationwide.

About Tend

Tend is the first dentist that people actually look forward to. Launched in October 2019, Tend was created to set a new standard for oral health by providing dentistry the way it should be—hassle-free, personalized, and straightforward, with a focus on patient happiness—all in a calm, inviting, and thoughtfully-designed space. Founding CEO Doug Hudson is supported by over 650 talented team members in New York City, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Boston and Atlanta. In addition to operating 23 studios along the East Coast, Tend also offers a suite of dentist-designed consumer products to extend its mission into the daily lives of members. For more information, visit hellotend.com or download the Tend Dental app, available on all iOS and Android devices.

