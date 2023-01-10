TB12 Co-Founded by Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero Expand One-On-One Coaching Offerings Focused on a Holistic Health and Wellness Approach in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero's TB12 announce their partnership with Unbreakable LA to introduce one-on-one TB12 Body Coach sessions at the performance center.

TB12 Opens Dedicated Space Inside Jay Glazer’s Unbreakable LA Performance Center, Offering Onsite Body Coach Sessions. (PRNewswire)

TB12 Body Coaches are masters of the TB12 Method, a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness. Each Body Coach creates a personalized plan for your goals designed around muscle recovery and injury prevention to achieve longevity and pain-free living.

"Our Body Coaches are a mix of licensed Physical Therapists, Athletic Trainers, and Acupuncturists so they have a deep understanding of the human body and movement, with robust credentials supplemented by proprietary TB12 training," said Grant Shriver, CEO of TB12. "We are excited to expand our Body Coach offerings at Unbreakable LA Performance Center to help members of the local community of all ages and abilities do what they love longer, pain-free."

Jay Glazer, creator of Unbreakable LA, currently serves as the NFL Insider for Fox Sports' award winning pregame show, FOX NFL Sunday as well as founder of the charitable organization MVP (Merging Vets & Players). TB12 Body Coach sessions join Unbreakable LA Performance Center as the newest onsite service in addition to the elite training equipment, exclusive technology, the most effective dynamic warm-up routine, pre-workout supplements, conditioning and professional strike training, recovery supplements, and state-of-the-art physical recovery technology.

"Unbreakable Performance is more than a gym, it's a community, a family," said Unbreakable founder Jay Glazer. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Tom Brady and TB12 into our family. Their expertise is unparalleled. This partnership will help make our home the top one-stop performance experience in Los Angeles!"

TB12 Body Coach sessions are available to both Unbreakable members and to the general public as of today via TB12 Mind Body https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/ws?studioid=5730372&stype=43&prodid=100110.

About TB12

TB12 is a health and wellness company aimed at empowering anyone to live pain-free and perform their best. Inspired by the training method of 7-time Super Bowl Champion and 5-time Super Bowl MVP winning quarterback Tom Brady and co-founded with longtime Body Coach, Alex Guerrero, TB12 delivers personalized, comprehensive programming to a worldwide audience. We connect performance-minded people with solutions-oriented experts, through one-on-one coaching, and a holistic approach to pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness – through an omnichannel environment of physical locations, digital content, and game-changing products. At TB12, we believe that pain doesn't have to end in surgery and our conditions should never define us. To keep up with the latest TB12 news, please follow TB12 on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TB12sports), Instagram (www.instagram.com/TB12sports), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/TB12sports).

About UNBREAKABLE

Tucked away in the former location of the Roxbury nightclub on Hollywood's Sunset Strip, you'll find the elite UNBREAKABLE Performance center. Created by Jay Glazer, currently serving as the NFL Insider for Fox Sports' award winning pregame show, FOX NFL Sunday as well as founder of the charitable organization MVP (Merging Vets & Players). With an arsenal of both classic and unconventional training equipment, you will be challenged at a level far higher than you've been accustomed to, all to make you UNBREAKABLE. The performance center is crafted with exclusive technology, the most effective dynamic warm-up routine, pre-workout supplements, weight training sessions with personal coaching, conditioning and professional strike training, recovery supplements, and state-of-the-art physical recovery technology. UNBREAKABLE offers a unique training opportunity in a unique setting: the Hollywood hills. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is among Glazer's regular clientele. Glazer likes to see players rub shoulders with celebrities and local business moguls, because as he says, "success breeds success. If you are looking for a place to hang out and work out, it's not for you. Our goal here is to make 10 Pro Bowls. Our goal here is to make $120 million. Our goal here is to get a yellow jacket. So don't come in here thinking, I just want to get better. You are here to be a Pro Bowler in not just what you do for a living but in life." UNBREAKABLE Performance is the place to build yourself up, the place to build yourself from the inside out! Information about UNBREAKABLE products and services is available at https://www.unbreakableperformance.com. To keep up with the latest UNBREAKABLE news, please follow UNBREAKABLE on Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/unbreakableperformance).

