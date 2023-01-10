PROGRAM EVALUATION EXPERT DR. DEBBIE PEIKES JOINS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Debbie Peikes has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") as vice president of measurement and evaluation. In her new role, Peikes is responsible for broadening and deepening the company's evaluation capabilities and improving the effectiveness of its programs to ensure high-quality, equitable care for members.

"Debbie's proven track record and deep knowledge will be invaluable in helping advance our ability to more rapidly test, learn, and evolve new and legacy programs that support Blue Cross' vision of being a trusted ally to our members," said Dr. Mark Friedberg, Blue Cross' senior vice president of performance measurement and improvement.

A nationally renowned health care leader in qualitative and quantitative program evaluation, Peikes served as a senior fellow at Mathematica Policy Research, leading multidisciplinary teams and numerous evaluations of CMS and CMMI programs for more than two decades. She also led evaluation work for a range of private sector clients, advised federal and state health agencies, and volunteers as a member of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute's board of governors. Peikes was previously vice president of health care research and special advisor to the chief medical officer at Humana, Inc.

"Having worked in the health care sector for more for than 20 years, I understand first-hand the critical role evaluation plays in effective care delivery and positive member experience," said Peikes. "I look forward to leveraging my background and working collaboratively to ensure the company's programs meet the evolving needs of members."

Peikes is a widely published and spoken expert on primary care, care management, and disability policy. She received her M.P.A in economic policy and Ph.D. in public policy from Princeton University, where she later taught a graduate-level program evaluation course. Peikes is a former Fulbright Scholar.

