PHAXIS NAMES SCOTT FORESTER AS COO

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phaxis, a privately held workforce solutions company for the Technology, Healthcare, Accounting & Finance, Office Support and Professional Services verticals announced that Scott Forester has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. Forester joins the company with over seven years of leadership experience in the staffing industry.

Before joining Phaxis, Forester was Chief Financial Officer of Ettain Group, where he helped guide the firm through seven M&A transactions and an exit.

Forester will be leading the Operational Strategy across People, Process and Technology for Phaxis.

"We are excited to welcome Scott to the team," said Phaxis CEO, Seth Friedland. "Scott's financial, M&A background, and demonstrated leadership skills, working with some of the largest consulting firms in the nation make him the leader we need to continue our growth and drive us into a new era."

A CPA, Forester holds his MBA and Bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond.

"I am excited to join this highly-skilled team," said Phaxis COO, Scott Forester. "Working with such a great group of people, toward a common objective of success for both our clients, consultants and internal staff is extremely rewarding."

About Phaxis

Founded in 2002, Phaxis is now one of the country's leading workforce solutions firms. Specializing in healthcare, information technology, accounting, financial services recruitment, office support, legal, HR, and marketing, Phaxis partners with highly qualified talent and top employers to create rewarding career opportunities that result in long-term success for candidates and employers. Visit us at www.phaxis.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Phaxis