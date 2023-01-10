Leidos Taps Retired Vice Adm. Frank C. Pandolfe as Navy & Marine Corps Strategic Account Executive

RESTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced retired Vice Adm. Frank Pandolfe will serve as vice president and strategic account executive for the Navy & Marine Corps. In that role, he will be responsible for strengthening Leidos' relationships with the Department of the Navy and advancing opportunities that drive growth throughout the enterprise.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos) (PRNewswire)

"Frank is a highly respected military expert with extensive U.S. and international experience," said Debbie Opiekun, Leidos Chief Business Development Officer. "With his background as a numbered fleet commander, defense strategist and military representative to the U.S. Secretary of State, Frank has driven results with proven vision and leadership. Frank's dedication will deliver advantage for our customers and help ensure success for their critical missions."

Before joining Leidos, Frank served as President, International Operations for Owl Cyber Defense and Acuity International LLC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. There, he led international business development while supporting a workforce of over 6,000 employees in 30 nations around the world.

Serving 37 years as a commissioned naval officer, Frank commanded a destroyer, destroyer squadron and aircraft carrier strike group for the U.S. Navy. He also led Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO as well as the United States SIXTH Fleet. During his career in government Frank served as Military Aide to the Vice President of the United States, Director for Surface Warfare (N-96) on the Navy Staff, Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy (J-5) on the Joint Staff and Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Frank holds a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (MALD) and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree from the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at Tufts University, where he specialized in public international law and national security affairs. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Contact: Melissa Dueñas

(571) 526-6850

duenasml@leidos.com





Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

dohenyt@leidos.com





Brandon VerVelde

(571) 526-6257

Brandon.p.vervelde@leidos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.