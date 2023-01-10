Leading Employment Law Firm DLaw Hires Attorney Anna Walther To Continue to Protect California's Working Class

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DLaw, regarded as one of the largest and top-rated employment law firms in all of California, is adding yet another all-star attorney to its team with the hiring of Anna K. Walther, a leading lawyer with years of experience representing agricultural, restaurant, and warehouse workers in class action lawsuits.

Since 2014, Walther has been a worker's rights attorney, first with Cesar Chavez's United Farm Workers of America in the San Joaquin Valley, and later with private law firms, representing California employees in state and federal courts and in private mediation and arbitration.

Walther is a respected lawyer who fights for low-wage Californians who are seeking justice for labor rights violations. She has helped obtain millions of dollars in settlements for workers employed in fruit and vegetable fields, restaurants, warehouses, and other industries all over California. She has a wealth of experience focused on issues of equity and sustainability in globalized markets and societies, including California and federal labor and employment law, and international human rights, including civil rights, rights of migrants, of LGBTQ people and of people with disabilities.

Walther is a second-generation Angeleno who's fluent in Spanish and proficient in German.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with a workers' rights firm like DLaw, who share my passion for hardworking people whose labor is the backbone of our society and economy," Walther said. "I have a passion for empowering people who have been denied their rights by their employers, so their courage in standing up to those in power can improve conditions in the workplace and enforcement of workers' labor rights. I'm confident that together, the DLaw team and I, can be an ally and necessary lifeline to populations vulnerable to abuse and exploitation."

Since 2015, DLaw has successfully helped collect over $625,000,000 for the California working class with high-profile class action lawsuit cases protecting hard-working employees.

"Hard work is woven within Walther's DNA, which makes her both a prolific attorney and perfect fit for the DLaw collective," said DLaw Founder Emil Davtyan. "We had a landmark year in 2022 led by the launch of our new headquarters in Glendale as well as growing our full-time staff to nearly 80. We look forward to further fighting for working-class Californians with Anna at the helm of our defense."

Walther's diverse background extends past the courtroom and legal sphere.

She earned both an academic and athletic scholarship at the University of Southern California while competing for the women's rowing team. She graduated in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in International Relations and in German. Walther finished with academic honors – all while working as a tutor, office worker, and florist.

After her education at USC was complete, Walther spent time from 2005 to 2006 on scholarship studying political science in Germany at the Free University of Berlin, before earning her Master's in International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. Walther returned back home to Los Angeles to study law at Loyola Law School, earning her JD in 2011 and passing the bar that summer.

Walther has worked for several years in Guatemala defending and teaching human rights as a Loyola Public Interest Law Fellow from 2011 to 2013, and then as a Fulbright Public Policy Fellow from 2016 to 2017 as a Special Advisor for Disability Rights in the Office of Guatemala's Ombudsperson for Human Rights.

In her free time, Walther enjoys practicing yoga, as well as going to the movies, camping, and boating with her spouse and daughter.

