Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan Names Ann LeWalk Director of Development

Farmington Hills-based Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan (BCFM), formerly Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan, has appointed Ann LeWalk as Director of Development

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan has hired Ann Biscup LeWalk as its new Director of Development. The announcement was made by BCFM President and CEO Heidi Grix.

LeWalk brings extensive non-profit experience to the organization, previously working with the bleeding disorders community for more than 20 years. In her new role, she will serve as a key leadership team member and an active strategic partner in decisions affecting the children, adults and families served by The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan (BCFM).

She is responsible for all fundraising and development activities, developing a comprehensive plan for key external alliances and cultivating individual, corporate and institutional philanthropic support.

"We are thrilled to have Ann join our team as we continue our 70+ year journey, supporting blood cancer patients and families in Michigan ," Grix said. "Her expertise and experience will assist us in ensuring that no patient is ever turned away, and that our constituency has the best support possible throughout their cancer journey."

LeWalk said of her appointment, "My years of non-profit experience have taught me the importance of meeting people where they are and walking along with them. I was drawn to BCFM because the organization's mission is to do just that: support patients and families as they navigate this experience. I am inspired by BCFM's 70 years of providing financial, social and emotional support and look forward to contributing to sustaining the organization for many more years!"

Previously, Ann served as the Vice President of Education for the Hemophilia Federation of America in Washington DC , leading teams of development, communications, and education to provide advocacy, financial assistance and teaching to the bleeding disorders community across the country.

Ann has a BA in psychology from UM-Ann Arbor and an MA in Counseling from Wayne State .

About Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan

The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan , formerly Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan , is a non-profit organization based in Farmington Hills , to benefit Michigan blood cancer patients and their families. For information, visit BloodCancerFoundationMI.org.

