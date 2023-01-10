AIP Publishing Signs Read & Publish Agreement with Johannes Kepler University Linz

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is pleased to announce it has signed a two-year Read & Publish agreement with Johannes Kepler University Linz (JKU Linz), Austria's largest institution of education and research. The agreement will run from January 2023 to December 2023.

Through the agreement, researchers with JKU Linz will have unlimited read access to 17 publications in AIP Publishing's portfolio and be able to publish open access in 16 of AIP Publishing's journals with no author-incurred article processing charges (APCs).

"Open access publishing is an enormous and growing component of AIP Publishing's mission to expand the global reach and impact of great science," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "We're excited to be furthering that mission alongside an institution as revered as JKU Linz."

About JKU Linz

The Johannes Kepler University Linz is Upper Austria's largest institution of education and research. As part of a modern campus setting and with over 3,500 employees and 23,000 students, the university offers cutting-edge Bachelor's and Master's degree programs that include artificial intelligence, medical engineering, and medicine, setting high standards to create interdisciplinary opportunities designed to address the major challenges of our time.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

