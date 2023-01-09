Leading Value-Based Healthcare Network, Physician Partners, Rebrands as Better Health Group

Physician Partners introduces its new brand, Better Health Group, representing the organization's continued dedication to achieving Better Health.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Partners, a leading value-based primary care physician group and managed services organization, announced it's changing its name to Better Health Group and has unveiled Votion, its newly created provider services sub-brand. The rebrand further cements the organization's position as a leader in the value-based care industry and demonstrates its commitment to growth and advancement of better healthcare.

"We are transforming healthcare from sick care to Better Health care."

Better Health Group was founded in 2006 by physicians for physicians. Today, it operates across 11 states, supporting over 600 primary care providers and operating 84 senior-focused primary care clinics. Better Health Group champions innovative relationships with providers and health plans, and consistently delivers best-in-class healthcare experiences for the more than 200,000 patients it services across Medicare Advantage, Medicare ACOs, Medicaid, and Commercial insurance products.

The newly established brand family unites all of its subsidiaries under one umbrella and reflects the organization's singular mission to improve patient outcomes by achieving Better Health. Votion, the organization's provider services division, supports primary care providers by enabling and administering value-based primary care. Patient-facing brands, VIPcare and SaludVIP, operate value-based clinics that serve a diverse patient population across a variety of insurance products.

"The transition to Better Health Group more strongly aligns with our vision and goal to make healthcare what it should be," said Better Health Group CEO Mike Polen. "As an organization, we believe there is a better way to practice medicine. And through our brand family, Votion, VIPcare, and SaludVIP, we are transforming healthcare from sick care to Better Health care."

In 2022, Better Health Group saw rapid growth, executing on its nationwide expansion into multiple new states and increasing its patient reach. Moving into 2023, further geographic expansion and continuing to deliver industry-leading patient experiences and quality outcomes will be top priorities for the organization.

"It's an exciting time to be part of Better Health Group," said Polen. "Our new branding represents our mission, energy, and desire to lead the value-based healthcare transformation."

About Better Health Group

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Tampa, Better Health Group is one of the leading national primary care platforms enabling providers to operate in value-based care. Responsible for more than 200,000 patients across 11 states for Medicare Advantage, Medicare ACOs, Medicaid, and Commercial Insurance, Better Health Group's lines of services work to deliver their mission and achieve Better Care, Better Outcomes, and Better Health.

