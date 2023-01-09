InventHelp Inventors Develop Mess-Free Way to Apply Fitness Chalk (ALL-2699)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create chalk that would be easier to apply to the hands and without the mess associated with traditional powder or liquid chalk," said one of two inventors, from Grovetown, Ga., "so we invented the QUICK CHALK. Our design would be easy to use and transport and it would increase your grip when lifting weights."

The invention provides a mess-free way to apply chalk to the hands. In doing so, it eliminates the need to rub powdered chalk or a chalk ball/block on the hands. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces messes on floors, weight benches, clothing, etc. The invention features a compact and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for weightlifters and fitness enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-2699, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

