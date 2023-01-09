Inspera announces new Global CEO as company's international trajectory continues.

Leading digital assessment and proctoring solution provider welcomes Andrew Cons as new Global CEO, with founder and CEO Bjørn Rustberggaard staying as Board member.

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspera, the leading global digital assessment and proctoring SaaS provider, has announced Andrew Cons as its new Global CEO, succeeding founder and visionary Bjørn Rustberggaard.

Andrew has over 20 years of global executive leadership experience, most recently as a founding member and CEO of Europe for insurtech unicorn bolttech. He has an extensive track record in building and transforming companies, which will be valuable as Inspera seeks to strengthen channel partnerships and expand its international presence.

"Andrew has led several global tech companies through high growth phases," explained Michael Ioakimides, Chair of the Board. "With his dedication to operational excellence and customer success, he is the perfect leader to realise the exciting global potential of Inspera."

"A huge heartfelt thank you to Bjørn Rustberggaard, founder and CEO, who has been instrumental in building Inspera's leading solution. Bjørn continues as a member of the Board and remains a shareholder in the company," Michael Ioakimides added.

Bjørn Rustberggaard, departing CEO, commented, "I am very proud of what the talented Inspera team has accomplished. We have built the most comprehensive and robust full-service digital assessment platform in the world, with fully owned proprietary IP, active users across 190 countries, and more than 10 million submissions to date. And as a passionate Board member and shareholder, I will continue to support Inspera's mission of making education more accessible and fair.

"I am thrilled to be leading Inspera on its next chapter as we build on the foundations of this great business by growing into a global digital assessment provider," Andrew remarked on his new role as CEO. "We will continue to put our customers and end-user experience at the heart of our business while delivering more market-leading products to education providers worldwide."

"Transitioning to digital assessment is a global movement," commented CGE Partners, the private equity firm invested in Inspera. "With Inspera already serving a prestigious customer base, Andrew has a strong starting point for accelerating our international expansion."

Contact

Tiffany Trautman

tiffany.trautman@inspera.no

+4790962828

About Inspera

Inspera helps education providers benefit from digital assessment to boost student engagement, improve efficiency, and support deeper learning. More than 180 educational institutions worldwide are using Inspera to digitally deliver standardised tests, open and closed-book exams, final exams, and coursework assessments, on-site or in a hybrid/remote environment. Founded in 1999, Inspera serves active users in 190 countries across five continents. The EdTech company's end-to-end platform and remote proctoring services, combined with superior customer service, ensure successful institution-wide adoption and implementation.

About CGE Partners

CGE Partners is a European mid-market Private Equity fund. CGE invests in businesses using technology to facilitate the transition to a more digital, renewable, secure, and compliant future, providing capital and expertise to enable rapid international expansion in global markets.

