NRPR Group Closes Out 2022 as One of L.A.'s Top PR Agencies with New Awards, Client Wins & Growing Impact in Web3, HealthTech, and More

With 18 Award Wins and 13 New Accounts Added to Its Exclusive Client Roster, the Minority-Owned, Female-Founded Agency Continues to Elevate PR Standards in 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NRPR Group Inc . (NRPR), an award-winning, full-service public relations and creative marketing agency that is radically committed to reshaping and elevating the PR industry, is proud to announce a series of new milestones and accolades earned in 2022. Its impressive list of new awards, accomplishments, and disruptive clients earned this past year signals the agency's ongoing triumph and demonstrated commitment to excellence, despite lingering challenges imposed by the pandemic and growing global economic uncertainties.

Having celebrated its eighth anniversary in June of 2022, NRPR's PR and marketing prowess shines through its end-to-end services suite and diverse client roster of changemakers, influencers, and thought leaders that span tech, entertainment, healthcare, gaming, web3 innovation, and more. The agency's proven, results-driven, and impact-oriented communication strategies drew the attention of The Los Angeles Business Journal's "Top PR Agencies" list, one of many notable award wins and mentions.

"I am so proud of what our team accomplished in 2022," said Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR's CEO and founder. "The nuanced storytelling, high-touch client relations, and personalized relationships with the media that we've worked tirelessly to cultivate since the agency's inception served us and our clients extremely well throughout the past year — and have positioned us all for even greater success in 2023. Together, we are stepping into 2023 with more energy and opportunities to uplift our clients, our trusted media partners, and our industry than ever before, knowing that we thrived through circumstances that could fold other players in our space."

In 2022, NRPR signed several new clients and produced successful projects across sectors, including:

Challenger : NRPR focused on securing coverage for multiple Challenger announcements and garnered thought leadership opportunities for the C-Suite.





dropp group ("dropp") : NRPR worked on a number of announcements highlighting major partnerships and acquisitions for dropp group.





Instoried : NRPR secured media coverage for Instoried's Series A funding announcement and positioned the CEO as a thought leader by securing multiple podcast and feature interviews.





Mavan : NRPR established Mavan's CEO as a thought leader by securing multiple podcast appearances and feature interviews while developing and pitching multiple announcements.





Renee : NRPR helped develop Renee's strategy, pitched two major announcements, and secured several award wins and thought leadership opportunities for the founders (including live TV interviews).





Ross Smith & Granny : NRPR secured multiple feature interviews and stories for this hilarious duo while locking in guest appearances and social media collaboration opportunities.





Ruth Health : NRPR developed pitch strategies to secure ongoing meaningful media coverage, position the founders as thought leaders, and earn multiple media hits for the company's second seed funding announcement.





Sandy Grigsby : NRPR secured numerous interviews and developed creative pitch angles to position Sandy as a thought leader and expert in personal branding.





SteadyMD: NRPR worked on several announcements for SteadyMD that highlighted major developments and partnerships for the company. The team also secured award wins, bylines for multiple executives, and thought leadership opportunities for the C-Suite.





Ting : NRPR created and secured Ting's social media channels to pass back to the founders of the brand to further develop ahead of their launch.





The Elephant Project : NRPR secured multiple press wins for The Elephant Project and its founder, including gift guide features for their toy plushies and broadcast TV spots.





Winely: NRPR developed strategic messaging, a thoughtful narrative, and proactive pitch ideas to secure coverage for multiple announcements for this innovative AI company.

The agency and its founder also added several new award wins in 2022, including:

Gold Stevie award in the "PR Innovation of the Year" category

Platinum Hermes Creative Award in the "Strategic Campaigns | Public Relations & Comms | Live or Virtual Event" category

Gamechangers™ Progress Champion award for "Race & Culture Equality"

Securing the #19 spot on the LA Business Journal's "Top PR Firms" List (as the only firm in the Top 20 without any investors or partners).

DotCom Impact's "Company of the Year" win

Induction into the Beverly Hills Hall of Fame

Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 Women's Leadership Awards finalist

Bronze Stevie award for "Women in Business | Woman of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations" category

Bulldog Reporter PR Award for "Leader of the Year" - CEO, Nicole Rodrigues

Influential Businesswoman Award from Acquisition International for "Most Innovative PR Entrepreneur ( USA )"

M&A Global Award for "Most Influential Brand Strategist 2022 ( USA )"

Ragan's Top Agencies Award for "Agency Leader" - CEO, Nicole Rodrigues

Ragan's PR Daily Award for "People and Teams: PR Leader of the Year ( USA )"

TITAN Business Award for "PR Executive of the Year"- CEO, Nicole Rodrigues

