Natural Grocers® Provides Free Filtered Water to Communities Affected by Boil-Water Notice in Midland, TX

Free filtered water available at the Natural Grocers store for communities impacted by water main break until city-issued boil-water notice is lifted

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Natural Grocers® is offering free filtered water to those affected by a boil-water notice in Midland, Texas. Starting Friday, January 6, free water will be available to Midland residents and nearby communities until the boil-water notice is lifted.

Free filtered water will be available at the Natural Grocers store in Midland, TX until the city-issued boil-water notice is lifted. (PRNewswire)

Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from ground source water and issues at the city's water plant, the City of Midland, TX, is not able to treat the water to standard specifications. To limit risk, the City officials have issued a boil-water notice for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing baby food and formula, making ice and giving to pets.

Natural Grocers is offering free water from the Midland, Texas, store's reverse osmosis water filtration machines for those in need. The ultraviolet sterilization process used in Natural Grocers' water dispensers disinfects the water with UV light, designed to provide safe, high-quality water that does not need to be boiled before consumption. Additionally, via multiple filtration steps, the reverse osmosis process is intended to filter out suspended particles, chlorine and a wide range of chemicals, salts, lead, impurities, and more.

Due to capacity limitations of the store's water filtration system, which can only pump seventy-five gallons of water every other hour, each person is limited to two free gallons of water [per day]. To fill up on free water from the organic and natural grocery retailer, customers should bring their filled receptacle to the register, along with any items they are purchasing. Customers are urged to bring their own containers to fill, though the store will have a limited assortment for purchase.

"We are here to support our community as we navigate this challenging situation together. Please spread the word to friends and neighbors. We are thankful for your business and hope this will help you and your family," said Brian Phillips, Director of Store Operations for Natural Grocers.

