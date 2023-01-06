LENNAR OPENS VIP INTEREST LIST FOR HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED NORTHWOODS VILLAS AT WOODCREEK FARMS IN NORTHEAST COLUMBIA, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today that the VIP interest list is now open for phase two of new homes in Northwoods Villas at Woodcreek Farms in Northeast Columbia, SC. This gated new home community offers a beautiful collection of single-family homes in the city limits of Columbia, with a Woodcreek Farms, Elgin, SC address. Sales are anticipated to begin winter 2023.

Located in the Tom Fazio designed golf course community of Woodcreek Farms, Northwoods Villas by Lennar will offer a gated collection of beautifully-designed single-family homes. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to join the VIP interest list today. (PRNewswire)

"With its desirable location and thoughtful home designs, this new community presents a winning combination for home shoppers," said Mark Henninger, Division President for Lennar Charlotte/Greenville. "If you are looking for a private, new home community with low-maintenance living and a great neighborhood, then Northwood Villas is where your home search ends!"

Floorplans within the community range from approximately 1,600 to 2,700 square feet and offer two to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Homeowners will enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle with included lawn care and all-brick exteriors. Lennar has reimagined the homebuying process with its signature Everything's Included® program, where desirable features and upgrades come with the home at no extra cost. This includes granite and quartz countertops, luxury vinyl flooring, recessed lighting and more. Homeowners will have the opportunity to choose interior granite colors and add opt for a covered porch or homesite with a golf course view.

Situated between the 11th and 13th hole of the popular Woodcreek Farms Tom Fazio designed 18-hole golf course, Northwoods Villas is within walking distance to the membership owned and managed "The Woodcreek Club." The country club offers eight tennis courts, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse. Plus, Northwoods Villas residents will benefit from the community's 2,300 acres of open green spaces, over a dozen lakes and a series of 10 parks which are accessible through miles of nature trails.

Northwoods Villas at Woodcreek Farms is nestled in a great location, with the popular Village at Sandhills just a couple of miles away. Downtown Columbia is only a short drive away and is host to the bustling Five Points and The Vistas. Five Points is a vibrant village offering an eclectic mix of boutiques, galleries, bars, upscale restaurants, and late-night diners. The Vistas features trendy restaurants, night clubs, wine bars, and dessert shops.

Frequently called the "Midlands" to locals, Columbia ranks among the top 100 cities in America in these categories: #49 in Best Cities to Live, #71 in Best Cities to Rise a Family, #85 in Best Cities for Young Professionals, #89 in Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living according to Niche.com. Eligible students living in Northwoods Villas will have the opportunity to attend the Richland Two schools of Catawba Trail Elementary, Summit Middle, and Spring Valley High.

For more information and to join the VIP interest list, please call (803) 392-6104 or visit community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lennar Corporation